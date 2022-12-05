Alabama AG to give update on executions for death row inmates

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will give an update Monday on the status of executions for death row inmates in the state.
Since late November, all executions have been put on pause at the request of Governor Kay Ivey. She ordered a "top to bottom" review of the state's execution system after two botched lethal injection attempts by corrections leaders.
On Monday, two weeks since that request to stop injections by Ivey, Marshall and other state leaders will give an update on the review, as well as what is next.
The news conference is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at the Attorney General's Office in Montgomery.