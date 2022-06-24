Alabama AG files emergency motion to get rid of injunction against state's abortion ban

The Alabama attorney general's office has filed an emergency motion to dissolve a preliminary injunction against the state's Human Life Protection Act.
The law was passed in 2019 to prevent abortions in the state, but a group filed suit against the Attorney General Steve Marshall before it could go into effect.
Because the law at the time went against Roe v. Wade, a judge agreed to a preliminary injunction that would prevent the law from being enforced.
However, now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the Supreme Court, Marshall is asking for the injunction to be done away with, allowing the ban to move forward.
The law makes it illegal for anyone to perform an abortion unless the pregnant person's health is at serious risk.
Read the full motion below.