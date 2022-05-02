Alabama A&M's Glass and Anderson Earn NFL Rookie Camp Invitations with Tampa Bay and New Orleans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Following one of the most prolific seasons in team history, two of the authors of that campaign, Alabama A&M graduate quarterback Aqeel Glass (St. Louis, Mo.) and senior wide receiver Dee Anderson (Dallas, Texas), look to join the ranks of the Bulldogs who have made it to the National Football League (NFL) as they have accepted rookie camp invitations from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, respectively.
The tandem helped lead A&M to a 7-3 overall record while averaging nearly 38 points and 366 air yards per game and ranking in the Top-10 nationally in numerous statistical categories this past season. After going undrafted this past weekend, Glass and Anderson had the luxury of picking a spot that could best benefit them from among their rookie camp offers.
As such, Glass will compete for a spot within an organization that has one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time on its roster and Anderson will look to make an impression on a New Orleans franchise that he is familiar with from his three years at LSU at the start of his career.
"I'm blessed to have an opportunity to go in and compete and learn from one of the best in the game," said Glass. "I'm appreciative of the Tampa Bay Bucs for the opportunity and I won't disappoint them."
As for Anderson, he too knows the opportunity that he has earned and what its going to take to become yet another Bulldog in the NFL.
"It's truly a blessing receiving the camp invite," said Anderson. "Now it's time to grind harder to show everyone what type of athlete they passed up on."
Alabama A&M has sent 18 individuals to the NFL in program history, including Pro Football Hall of Famer and four-time Superbowl champion John Stallworth (1974-87), defensive legend Robert Mathis (2003-16) and Mike Hegman (1976-87) who played 12 years for the Dallas Cowboys and won Superbowl XIII in 1979 with one of the most iconic franchises in professional sports.
AQEEL GLASS – SEASON AND CAREER ACCOMPLISHMENTS/ACCOLADES
One of the top HBCU quarterbacks in the history of the game, Glass threw for 12,136 yards and 109 touchdowns over the course of his career – marks that have him in the top 15 of the history of the FCS/I-AA level. His touchdowns tie for 11th all-time while his yardage is 14th and the second highest among active quarterbacks at the level. Both are fourth among Division I HBCU quarterbacks.
In terms of Fall 2021, Glass closed one of the most impressive careers in school and league history with a fitting final campaign, recording 3,568 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and 356.8 yards per game and 160.8 passing efficiency in 10 games.
Capping a career that included more than 12,000 passing yards and 100 passing touchdowns, he recorded five games of at least 400 air yards in Fall 2021, including resetting the program's NCAA Division I Era record twice with 446 and four touchdowns at Grambling (10/2) and 462 with five scores at Texas Southern (11/13). Additionally, he added a pair of games of more than 300 yards passing with four TDs in each.
A standout throughout his career, Glass earned a bevy of national and conference honors following his five seasons in Huntsville. Among those are now four National Player of the Year awards, including the Spring 2021 Deacon Jones Award and back-to-back BOXTOROW recognitions in his final two seasons.
He also became the first individual in 23 years to repeat as the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Offensive Player of the Year, doing so in Spring 2021 and Fall 2021, seasons that also saw him earn that honor in the league's preseason selections.
Glass is also a four-time All-American, earning Stats Perform FCS Third-Team honors this past season along with BOXTOROW First-Team selections in each of his last two campaigns. He was also a BOXTOROW Preseason All-American in Fall 2021. Recognized as one of the top players in the country, he was also a finalist the last two seasons for the prestigious Walter Payton Award representing the top player at the FCS level, finishing 9-of-25 this season and 16-of-25 in the spring.
He was the first selection to the Inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl, was invited to the NFL HBCU Combine and played in the NLFPA Collegiate Bowl in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California last month. He was also on the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List.
The 6-5 NFL prospect also garnered major recognition at the conference level, earning back-to-back All-SWAC First-Team honors in 2021 following Second-Team selections in his first two seasons. Those were preceded by First-Team preseason honors in each of the past two years and a Second-Team recognition in 2019. At the media level he was a Spring 2021 Phil Steele All-SWAC Second-Team honoree.
In terms of weekly honors, Glass racked up seven from the SWAC, including six Offensive Player of the Week recognitions and one Newcomer of the Week and four national honors. Three times he was the BOXTOROW National Player of the Week and once for Stats Perform FCS.
On top of that, he led the Spring 2021 team to the first undefeated season since 1966, a SWAC East Division Title, the first SWAC Championship since 2006 and the first ever HBCU National Championship.
DEE ANDERSON – SEASON AND CAREER ACCOMPLISHMENTS/ACCOLADES
A huge 6-6 target, Anderson delivered in his only season in the Maroon and White, hauling in an impressive 12 touchdowns to go with 493 yards on just 33 catches. That effort earned him All-SWAC Second-Team honors.
At one point late in the season he tied for the national lead in touchdown catches before finishing eighth overall, accomplishing that in just nine games. His total was just three behind the leaders who played in 12 and 15 games, respectively. He also ranked No. 22 in scoring and No. 26 in total touchdowns nationally while leading the SWAC in both of those categories as well as receiving TDs.
Individually, Anderson delivered three games with three touchdowns, including against Tuskegee (9/25), at Grambling (10/2) and vs. Mississippi Valley State (11/6). The latter would see him snag a career-high seven catches for a personal best 122 yards and he would earn SWAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week on November 8 following that game.
He was also selected to participate in the NFL HBCU Combine, one of just 40 individuals nationwide to have that opportunity. Additionally, he was the only player to be slotted as a tight end for that two-day event that featured decision makers from all 32 NFL teams.