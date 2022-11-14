Alabama A&M's Gary Quarles announces he will enter transfer portal

Alabama A&M running back Gary Quarles has announced that he will enter his name in the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility.
Quarles made the announcement on Twitter:
GOD makes no mistakes…. Thank You Bulldog Nation 🐶 🖤 #G3 pic.twitter.com/qFD8OKa2c1— GQ🦇 (@1Gsmooove) November 14, 2022
“First, I want to Thank the man above for putting me in this position and blessing me with the opportunity to play college football. Second I would like to thank Alabama A&M University, Coach Maynor and the rest of the coaching staff for giving me a chance to play football and graduate from the illustrious Alabama A&M. I've gained and created several relationships that will last me a lifetime. I have made this decision because I believe it will benefit my health and future. In December, with 1 year of eligibility left I will enter my name into the transfer portal as a Grad Transfer.”
The Tuscaloosa native spent four seasons with the Bulldogs, racking up 1,619 yards and tallying 17 touchdowns in 29 games. Quarles best season came in 2020, when he rushed 205 times for 955 yards and 10 scores.
Quarles earned numerous SWAC honors and was part of the Spring 2021 HBCU National Champion and Spring 2021 SWAC Champions.