Alabama A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff moved from St. Louis

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs were set to take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the St. Louis HBCU River City Classic this Sunday. That game will now be played at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m.
According to Arkansas-Pine Bluff Director of Athletics Chris Robinson, unfulfilled contractual obligations by the organizers of the St. Louis Classic left both schools with serious uncertainty about the game's venue, transportation, housing accommodations and whether other agreed-upon expenses would be covered. UAPB determined it was not in the best interest of the university to incur additional expenses to travel to and lodge in St. Louis.
The schools and the Black College Football Classic Series each released a statement about the scheduling change. Read them below.
Alabama A&M Release:
HUNTSVILLE – Slated to be played at the Dome at the Center of America in St. Louis, Missouri, Alabama A&M's scheduled football game against host school Arkansas-Pine Bluff has been moved from that site, as announced by UAPB officials on Wednesday, October 12.
Set for a 3 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, October 16, the game will remain on that date and time but will instead be played at the Golden Lions' Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Release:
The football game featuring the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions against the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs will be played at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3:00PM. All tickets purchased to the St. Louis HBCU River City Classic, including those through Ticketmaster, will be honored at Golden Lions Stadium entrance gates. Those who purchased their tickets through UAPB's ticket office for the Classic and want a refund will be refunded.
Those who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster and want a refund must contact Ticketmaster.
Director of Athletics Chris Robinson said based on unfulfilled contractual obligations by the organizers of the St. Louis Classic, both schools were left with serious uncertainty about the game's venue, transportation, housing accommodations and whether other agreed-upon expenses would be covered. UAPB determined it was not in the best interest of the university to incur additional expenses to travel to and lodge in St. Louis.
"We are thankful to our university administration and athletics department staff for quickly pivoting to ensure we are able to host Alabama A&M so that fans can still see this matchup between the football teams and experience our band and the excitement of our cheer squads," AD Robinson said. "We were excited about taking our team, band, cheer squads and fans to St. Louis and hope that we're able to do so in the near future."
"Although we are disappointed at not being able to participate in the St. Louis HBCU River City Classic, we are excited to be back on the campus at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said Alabama A&M Director of Athletics, Paul Bryant."
Tickets can be purchased online and information about the game can be found at uapblionsroar.com.
Black College Football Classic Series Release:
ST. LOUIS, MO (Wednesday, October 12, 2022) – The Milestone Marketing and Distribution Group and Black College Football Classic Series announces that the St. Louis River City Historically Black College and University Football Classic (Classic), featuring the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions Football Team (UAPB) against the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs Football Team (AAMU), has been canceled and relocated to the campus of the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff at Simmons Bank Field. The football game will be played on Sunday, October 16, at 3:00 pm.
The Classic was canceled because we experienced substantial and critical interference concerning producing and promoting the Classic at the hands of Explore St. Louis – Dome at America’s Center, Critical and KEY Personnel (Key Dome Personnel). As a result, our ability to fully sell Classic Tickets through TicketMaster was impeded, restrained, or not allowed to happen. And as we all know, when your ability to sell Tickets for an Event is compromised, the Event is ultimately doomed for failure; such is the Classic at this very moment.
Explore St. Louis – Dome at America’s Center substantial interference regarding the Classic includes: Excessive Ticketing and Facility Fees, Refusal to Provide Classic Consignment Tickets, Unexplained Interference with Classic Contractual Business Relationships, and Unusual Charges and Fees (please see attached document). However, the most critical and fatal of our issues with Explore St. Louis – Dome at America’s Center and their Key Dome Personnel is INTENTIONALLY IMPLEMENTING INVALID TICKETMASTER PROMO CODES - We wanted to allow not-for-profit and local youth organizations (primarily African American) to use the Classic as a fundraising vehicle. Therefore, we wanted to provide all organizations with a URL so they may sell and track their Ticket Sales for the Classic. However, the Dome at America’s Center Ticketing Department could not provide us with simple URLs.
However, Key Dome Personnel programmed the Promotion for TICKETMASTER PASSCODES, which the general public does not understand, and we did not request. Nor did they do anything to correct the problem as of today. These situations created numerous problems.
TICKETMASTER REFUND
AAMU nor UAPB will refund Classic tickets. However, if anyone purchased a Classic Ticket and desires a refund, please go to the point of purchase at TicketMaster. And TicketMaster.com will gladly refund all tickets purchased through TicketMaster. Accordingly, TicketMaster.com will email everyone who purchased Classic tickets through TicketMaster.com, alerting them to the cancellation of the Classic and the opportunity for a refund.
TICKETMASTER CLASSIC CONSIGNMENT TICKETS
AAMU, UAPB, Explore St. Louis - the Dome at America’s Center, nor TicketMaster.com will refund TicketMaster Classic Consignment Tickets. TicketMaster Classic Consignment Tickets were a fundraiser for participating not-for-profit organizations (marching bands and community dance teams). We hope you will support these organizations and allow them to retain the monies you provided by purchasing a TicketMaster Classic Consignment Ticket.