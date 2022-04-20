Alabama A&M University Marching Band heading to 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Alabama A&M University Marching Band, The Marching Maroon and White, has been selected to perform in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The parade is set for Nov. 23, 2023, in New York City.
This is the band’s first appearance in the parade.
Macy’s and the university made the announcement on Wednesday.
Here’s more from the official news release:
Each year, the Macy’s Parade Band Committee looks for bands that have the stage presence, musical and marching abilities to captivate millions of live spectators and viewers nationwide. The Marching Maroon and White was selected from more than 100 applicants as one of ten selected bands to march in the 97th edition of the annual holiday spectacle. The band will join the revelry along with other iconic Macy’s staples: floats, giant character balloons, clowns and superstar performers galore on Thanksgiving Day 2023, helping to create an unforgettable experience for millions.
"When it comes to showmanship, few bands can deliver the high-energy, spirit and crowd-pleasing performances like the Alabama A&M University Marching Band,” said Wesley Whatley, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade creative producer. “Macy's Band Selection Committee is proud to introduce the Marching Maroon and White to millions of Parade fans in the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!"
"We are ecstatic and truly honored to have this opportunity to participate in the 2023 Macy’s Parade,” said Carlton Wright, Alabama A&M director of bands. “Great memories will be made! Personally, it has always been a professional goal for me. For our students, it will be an amazing reward for their hard work and dedication. As ambassadors of Alabama A&M University, this opportunity will bring about a greater sense of pride to our Alumni, the City of Huntsville, and the entire State of Alabama!”
As part of the announcement, the Macy’s team presented Alabama A&M with a $10,000 fundraising kick off. The band will spend the next 18 months planning for their Parade appearance through rehearsals and creative fundraising events.
The Marching Maroon and White will spend the next 18 months planning for their Parade appearance. Rehearsals and creative fundraising events not only bring the school and the community closer but also prepare the students for the march of a lifetime.
Congratulations @aamuband for being selected to represent the State of Alabama in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! #aamu #MacysParade @Macys pic.twitter.com/58c8TzG7tN— Alabama A&M University (@aamuedu) April 20, 2022