Alabama A&M University announces $600,000 investment in major campus security enhancements

Alabama A&M University has announced a $600,000 investment in campus security aimed at increasing safety and accountability for the school's community.
Please see Alabama A&M's full news release below:
Alabama A&M University is implementing proactive measures to improve public safety infrastructure on campus. New police body cameras, an upgraded surveillance grid, and other enhancements are in the works. The $600,000 investment in campus security aims to increase safety and accountability for the entire AAMU community.
Starting this fall, all Alabama A&M police will have access to body worn camera technology. Officers will be issued cameras at the beginning of their shift and are required to record all interactions with campus community members.
“This keeps our officers safe and accountable during their contact with campus stakeholders and visitors,” said Chief Montez Payton.
In addition to body cameras, AAMU is implementing several measures to improve safety. New outdoor cameras throughout campus will monitor activity on roadways, intersections and in parking lots. A new automatic gate arm for Center Campus will create an additional access point between Terry Hall and Thomas Hall and improve one-way traffic flow and pedestrian safety. New drone technology will also allow the Department of Public Safety to conduct large area surveillance and traffic control.
“The safety and security of students, faculty, staff, and visitors is a top priority for Alabama A&M,” said Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Braque Talley. “This investment is part of our work to sustain a safe and welcoming campus environment.”
At Normal Hills, a new swipe gate will limit access to student residents. Campus police will also have access to new mobile command post hard case boxes to ensure systems continuity in the case of power and internet interruptions due to natural disasters or severe weather. New in-vehicle systems will also give officers access to docking stations and printers inside patrol cars to alleviates frequent returns to headquarters and increases consistent patrol presence throughout campus.
“We believe a safe campus promotes strong community connections and resilience among our students,” said Talley. “These improvements are a meaningful step in making sure Alabama A&M remains a safe place to learn, work, and live.”