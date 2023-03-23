Alabama A&M students share tips to stay safe from being drugged

Alabama A&M students share their safety tips after four Auburn University students claim they were drugged.
The four female Auburn students filed a report with the campus police stating that a rideshare bus picked them up to take them to an off-campus location. According to the report, the bus driver was handing out mixed drinks. The women drank these and later in the night began to feel sick.
The Alabama A&M Chief of Police, Montrez Payton, told WAAY 31 his officers are just a call away, no matter where a student is.
"A lot of our students are obviously not from this area, so know where you're going, go with a group of friends that you trust and will help get you back safely, but also, if you need us even off campus, please give us a call," Payton said.
Alabama A&M students Chinedum and Kiara told WAAY 31 tips to keep them and their drinks safe when out and about.
"Like if you're drinking alcohol or anything, don't put your cup down, and if you do happen to put your cup down, don't drink from it again," Chinedum said.
Kiara said even friends could not be trusted in some situations.
"Especially if you didn't see them make it or if it doesn't have a top on it, but even with your friends - some of the people who you claim to be your friends, you can't really trust them, so you make sure you get your own drink first," Kiara said.
An American Addiction Centers Alcohol.org survey says 46% of men and 56% of women claim their food or drink spiked without their knowledge.
The data showed spiking is a consistent problem on college campuses and in nightlife.
Officials say if someone suspects they have been drugged, seek medical attention immediately and report it to the authorities.
If you or anyone you know is ever in this situation --
Find a trusted friend and make your way to the nearest hospital as safely as possible, then report the incident to the police.
A description of the Auburn rideshare driver who was reportedly handing out drinks has not been released yet by police, and the incident is still under investigation.