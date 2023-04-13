Alabama A&M students ready to compete with race car they built

A group of Alabama A&M students are taking their talents to the speedway.
The school's Formula SAE Team designed and built a Formula One like-car, which they plan on racing in a competition as one of 120 teams in May.
Dandrell Elijah Johnson said the team spent many nights working into the wee hours of the morning.
"Long nights staying up," said Johnson. "Just up working on the car, looking at a single part for like an hour before you make a final decision."
Another team member, Jibrail Muhammad Jr, said the team finishing the car was a long time coming.
"It took many years not months," said Muhammad. "It took years to make this come and prosper."
Muhammad said following the COVID-19 pandemic, the team had some ground to make up.
"So it's been a lot of rebuilding," said Muhammad. "We didn't have much data from the previous team."
Team members said building the car provided them with much-needed experience.
"So being able to not only have the knowledge but to apply real world problems and get that type of mechanic and manufacturing experience," said Muhammad. "It was like a pot of gold for me."
The team said when they compete at a national competition in May, they will become the first HBCU to ever compete.
Johnson said when they try to reach the checkered flag at the competition in May, they hope to provide inspiration for other HBCU schools to compete.
"It's honestly a great feeling," said Johnson. "We have to basically represent HBCU's all across America, all across the world."