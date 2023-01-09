Alabama A&M student, hairstylist killed in Huntsville shooting

A weekend birthday party in Huntsville ended in tragedy when shots rang out at Legacy Events on Hwy 72.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says there were 11 victims.
Of them, two people were killed and three others are still in critical condition.
WAAY 31 is working to learn more about the victims.
20-year-old Quantasia Grant and 20-year-old Kaitlyn Jenkins were pronounced dead on scene.
"We're very fortunate that we don't have any more people dead," Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says they found more than 200 shell casings in the area.
"There were shell casings everywhere," Sheriff Turner said. "You literally could not take a step without stepping on a shell casing. Inside, on the sidewalk, in the parking lot, in the grass area."
19-year-old DeMarcus Thompson and 20-year-old Ashton Elliot are in the Madison County Jail now charged with murder.
Sheriff Kevin Turner says they're staying pretty tight-lipped about what happened.
"Obviously, there are issues that are going on that led to this type of gunfire being fired," Sheriff Turner said.
A clearer picture of what led up the shooting is being investigated.
Sheriff Turner says more arrests are expected and investigators aren't giving up until they find everyone involved with shooting.
Meanwhile family, friends and members of the community mourn the victims.
Jenkins was an Alabama A&M student with dreams of becoming a software engineer.
The university released a statement to WAAY 31 saying:
"The Alabama A&M University Family mourns the recent death of Kaitlyn Jenkins, an AAMU student who was one of two, 20-year-old women killed during an off-campus birthday party event held over the weekend. Deepest condolences are extended to the families of both Ms. Jenkins and Ms. Quantasia Grant, as well as the victims injured in what law enforcement officials have defined as “reckless.”
The University will extend counseling and other grief services throughout this week for students and other campus personnel seeking to cope with the loss."
Grant is described by one of her friends as a beautiful, bright, very outgoing, future entrepreneur.
The young woman recently relocated to Huntsville for a fresh start and to pursue her dreams of being a hairstylist.
The sheriff's office continues to urge anyone who was at the event center or has any information that could help in the investigation to give them a call.