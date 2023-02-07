Alabama A&M splits against Grambling State on Monday night

Men's Basketball
Two days after knocking off Southwestern Athletic Conference leader Southern University, Alabama A&M couldn't put together another strong effort Monday night against Grambling.
The Tigers stormed out to an 11-0 lead less than four minutes into the game and the Bulldogs never recovered as GSU went on to claim a 66-60 victory Monday night at the Event Center.
A&M fell to 9-16 overall and 5-7 in league play. GSU improved to 16-8 and 9-3.
Grambling led by as many as 15 points in the first half before settling for a 31-18 lead at intermission.
The Bulldogs made it interesting down the stretch.
Xavier Brewer's 3-pointer with 2:38 remaining pulled A&M within 58-57. The Bulldogs went cold over the next two minutes, but Messiah Thompson's jumper with 30 seconds left pulled A&M within 62-59, but that was as close as the Bulldogs could get.
Cameron Tucker (Birmingham, AL) led A&M with 17 points. He was 4-of-6 from the field, made both of his 3-pointers and 7-of-8 from the free throw line. He also had five assists and three steals.
Dailin Smith (Colorado Springs, CO) finished with 13 points and Garrett Hicks (Madison, AL) chipped in with 12.
The Bulldogs shot 44.2 percent (19-of-43) from the field, including 25 percent (4-of-16) from 3-point range, and 60 percent (18-of-30) from the free throw line.
Tra'Michael Moton and Carte'are Gordon led GSU with 16 points each. Cameron Christon finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
The Tigers shot 36.7 percent (18-of-49) from the field, including 33.3 percent (5-of-15) from beyond the arc, and 80.6 percent (25-of-31) from the charity stripe. GSU outrebounded A&M 41-24, including 18-6 on the offensive end.
A&M is back in action Saturday at Mississippi Valley State.
Women's Basketball
Amiah Simmons scored six of her 14 points in the final 90 seconds, including four clutch free throws in the last 27 seconds, to lift Alabama A&M to a 57-53 victory over Grambling State Monday night at the Event Center in an important Southwestern Athletic Conference game.
The Tigers led 49-45 with 6:14 remaining after a layup by Tiana Gardner, but the Bulldogs held GSU to four points the rest of the way and Simmons and Toni Grace provided the scoring down the stretch to help A&M secure the win.
The Bulldogs improved to 10-11 overall and 8-3 in league play with the victory. The Tigers fell to 6-16 and 5-6.
The game was tied 41-all entering the fourth quarter, but Grambling grabbed the momentum with an 8-4 run to go up 49-45, before A&M regained the momentum and then dug in defensively over the last six-plus minutes to preserve the victory.
Simmons (Osawatomie, KS) led A&M with 14 points. She was 4-of-8 from the field, 1-of-2 from 3-point range, 5-of-7 from the free throw line and also pulled down seven rebounds.
Amani Free (Clay, N.Y.) finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Grace (Fishers, IN) had 12 points and was 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. Grace's free throw with four seconds left provided the final margin of victory.
The Bulldogs shot 35.1 percent (20-of-57) from the field, including 21.1 percent (4-of-19) from beyond the arc, and 72.2 percent (13-of-18) from the free throw line.
Colbi Maples led GSU with 16 points, while Miracle Saxon had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
The Tigers shot 34.3 percent (24-of-70) from the field, including 20 percent (4-of-20) from 3-point range, and 33.3 percent (1-of-3) from the charity stripe.
A&M's bench came up big in the victory, outscoring GSU 24-14.
A&M is back in action Saturday at Mississippi Valley State.