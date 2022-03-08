 Skip to main content
Alabama A&M’s Johnson Earns All-SWAC First-Team Honors; First since 2015-16

AAMU ATHLETICS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama A&M's junior forward Jalen Johnson (Indianapolis, Ind.) has been named an All-Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) First-Team selection as announced by the league on Tuesday, March 8.

That honor places him in select company as just the eighth individual to earn multiple All-SWAC honors and makes him just the ninth player from the Bulldogs NCAA Division I era to earn a spot on the First-Team. He is also the first A&M player to have multiple honors and a First Team selection since the tandem of Ladarius Tabb and Nick West in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

 

JALEN JOHNSON – FIRST-TEAM

This season, Johnson has led the way with averages of 15.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.7 assists while shooting .468 from the field. He is currently third in the SWAC in field goal percentage and fourth in rebounds per game.

Additionally, Johnson was named to the 2021-22 Lou Henson Award Mid-Season Watch List with just 41 student-athletes selected nationwide and was only one of four individuals from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

 

In terms of weekly SWAC honors, he was named Player of the Week on November 24 after notching a career high of 30 points against 2021 American Athletic Conference (AAC) semifinalist Cincinnati.

The 6-7 forward delivered double-doubles seven times and registered at least 15 points in 17 games. He has started all 26 games for the Bulldogs, averaging 31.5 minutes per game, scoring 25 points and notching 14 rebounds against Mississippi Valley on January, 5.

He also had 26 points against Florida A&M (1/29) and 21 points and 10 caroms vs. Grambling State on March, 3.

 

Johnson and the Bulldogs will head to Birmingham, Alabama for the 2022 SWAC Tournament beginning on Thursday, March 10. They will face No. 4 seed Florida A&M at 8:30 p.m.

 

2021-22 All-Southwestern Athletic Conference Teams

First Team

M.J. Randolph, Florida A&M

Jawaun Daniels, Prairie View A&M

Jayveous McKinnis, Jackson State

Jalen Johnson, Alabama A&M

Shawn Williams, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

 

Second-Team

Joe French, Bethune-Cookman

Tyrone Lyons, Southern

Justin Thomas, Alcorn State

Jayden Saddler, Southern

Cameron Christon, Grambling State

 

Player of the Year

M.J. Randolph, Florida A&M

Defensive Player of the Year

Jayveous McKinnis, Jackson State

Newcomer of the Year

Shawn Williams, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Freshman of the Year

Gary Grant, Mississippi Valley State

Coach of the Year

Landon Bussie, Alcorn State

 

 ALL-TIME ALL-SWAC SELECTIONS (SINCE 1999-2000) – 25 Selections (12/13)

2021-22 (1 – 1/0)

Jalen Johnson, First-Team

 

2020-21 (2 – 0/2)

Jalen Johnson, Second-Team

Garrett Hicks, Second-Team

 

2019-20 (N/A)

N/A

 

2018-19 (1 – 0/1)

Andre Kennedy, Second-Team

 

2017-18 (N/A)

N/A

 

2016-17 (N/A)

N/A

 

2015-16 (2 – 1/1)

Ladarius Tabb, First-Team

Nick West, Second-Team

 

2014-15 (2 – 0/2)

Nick West, First-Team

Ladarius Tabb, Second-Team*

*Newcomer of the Year

 

2013-14 (N/A)

N/A

 

2012-13 (1 – 0/1)

Demarquelle Tabb, Second-Team

 

2011-12 (N/A)

N/A

 

2010-11 (2 – 2/0)

Cornelius Hester, Second-Team

Casey Cantey, Second-Team

 

2009-10 (N/A)

N/A

 

2008-09 (N/A)

N/A

 

2007-08 (2 – 2/0)

Trant Simpson, First-Team

Mickell Gladness, First-Team*

*Defensive Player of the Year

 

2006-07 (1 – 1/0)

Mickell Gladness, First-Team*

(Trant Simpson, Freshman of the Year)

*Defensive Player of the Year

 

2005-06 (3 – 1/2)

Joe Martin, First-Team

Obie Trotter, Second-Team*

Michael Ford, Second-Team&

*Defensive Player of the Year

&Newcomer of the Year

 

2004-05 (3 – 1/2)

Obie Trotter, First-Team*

Joe Martin, Second-Team

Michael Ford, Second-Team&

*Player of the Year

&Defensive Player of the Year

(Marcus Jones, Freshman of the Year)

 

2003-04 (2 – 1/1)

Obi Trotter, First-Team

Terry Horton, Second-Team

 

2002-03 (N/A)

N/A

 

2001-02 (1 – 1/0)

Desmond Cambridge, First-Team*

*Defensive Player of the Year

 

2000-01 (1 – 1/0)

Desmond Cambridge, First-Team

 

1999-2000 (1 – 1/0)

Terrance Vanlier, First-Team

(Dwaynisu Harris, All-Rookie)

 

All-Time Multiple All-SWAC Selections (8 Individuals)

Jalen Johnson - 2020-21, 2021-22

Ladarius Tabb - 2014-15, 2015-16

Nick West - 2014-15, 2015-16

Mickell Gladness - 2006-07, 2007-08

Joe Martin - 2004-05, 2005-06

Michael Ford - 2004-05. 2005-06

Obie Trotter - 2003-04, 2004-05, 2005-06

Desmond Cambridge - 2000-01, 2001-02

 

All-Time First-Team Honorees (9 Individuals) 

Jalen Johnson - 2021-22 

Ladarius Tabb - 2015-16 

Nick West - 2014-15 

Trant Simpson - 2007-08 

Mickell Gladness - 2006-07, 2007-08 

Joe Martin - 2005-06 

Obie Trotter - 2003-04, 2004-05 

Desmond Cambridge - 2000-01, 2001-02 

Terrance Vanlier - 1999-2000 

