Alabama A&M picks up midweek win over Tuskegee

The Alabama A&M Baseball team picked up an 11-8 home win over Tuskegee on Tuesday afternoon in non-conference play at Bulldog Field to improve to 11-15 on the season.
Jalen Ford led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 2-6 with a double and two scores. Tommy Easley led with three runs scored, along with a double and run batted in, while Mekhi Lloyd also scoring twice.
Four Bulldogs combined to toss nine innings on the day, with starting pitcher Gabe Nicholson conceding four runs over four innings to log his second win of the season.
Dustin Hernandez tossed the next two and one-third innings in relief, fanning two batters, while Roman Sorrell and Brett Parker finished out the game.
Alex Glass got the Golden Tigers on the board first in the opening inning after a pair of singles prior to set the stage for his RBI triple to right field. Glass later scored to put Tuskegee up 3-0 on a groundout from Nicholas Pratt.
After a groundout from Ford to lead off the inning, the Bulldogs scored their first two runs on five straight walks, including three of the last four batters being hit by pitch to prompt the first pitching change. With the lead trimmed to 3-2, A&M tied the game on a successful squeeze play, as CJ Mervilus bunted in Myles Jackson to tie the game.
Tuskegee took their second lead in the top of the third, as Julian Greer scored on a groundout after a single and advancing two bases to go up 4-3. However, the lead did not last long, as Mervilus drove in Chandler Stocking on a sacrifice fly, followed by Chevalier Dorris stealing home to gain a 5-4 edge.
The Golden Tigers got one back in the top of the sixth when Kyle Douglas registered an RBI single to drive in Pratt, tying the game again at 5-5.
Easley later gave the Bulldogs the final lead of the contest, launching an RBI double followed by a single to drive home Lloyd for his second score on the day. Dorris later hit a sacrifice fly to center to drive home Easley to take the 8-5 lead. The Bulldogs added another three runs in the bottom of the seventh, as Devin Tonkins stole home, followed by an RBI single from Stocking for a pair of runs.
Tuskegee added its final three runs of the game in the last two innings, capitalizing off a combined four hits during the span.
The Bulldog pitching staff recorded six strikeouts on the afternoon while stranding eight Golden Tiger baserunners. The staff also induced 11 flyouts and eight groundouts.
A&M will be back in action on Thursday, April 6 when it starts a three-game series against Bethune-Cookman at 2 p.m. from the Bulldog Baseball Field.