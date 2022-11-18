Alabama A&M opens new events center

The public was able to see the new Alabama A&M Events Center for the first time on Friday.
Both the basketball and volleyball teams will be moving to the 6,000 seat venue, after playing its last game at Elmore Gymnasium on Thursday.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held before the arena was open for tours, with a lot of excitement in the crowd.
"We are very, very happy that the community has embraced it," said Dr. Daniel Wims, president of the university. "We are looking forward to working with us [the community] to make sure it is fully utilized."
Basketball and volleyball will be the two main sports played at the center, but there will also be future opportunities for other sports.
"Lacrosse and tennis [as well]," said Dr. Paul A. Bryant, athletic director at the university. "We've actually been contacted by Disney to do some things, so there's a lot of things coming."
The university also plans on being open to hosting a variety of other events.
"Concerts, gospel and r&b," said Wims." "Whomever from wherever, come here and hold your event."
Now with a new building, Athletic Director Paul A. Bryant said they will vie for major sporting tournaments.
"We're going to start bidding for more championships," said Bryant. "I want to bid for an NCAA Regional Championship here in Huntsville, [because] we have the venue to do it now."
The Bulldogs will host their very first event at the center on Nov. 23 when the men's basketball team plays Louisiana Tech.