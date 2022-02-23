Alabama A&M officer arrested on sex abuse, child enticement charges 

Alabama A&M University and Huntsville Police have confirmed the arrest of one of the university’s public safety officers on charges of second-degree sexual abuse and enticing a child.
Huntsville Police said Ismael Roldan III, 37, of Huntsville was arrested Monday night and booked into the Madison County Jail on $3,000 bond. Jail records show he was released Tuesday.
The university said the investigation was unrelated to his role as an officer at the school. Roldan has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.
