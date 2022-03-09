Alabama A&M offers roadmap to electrifying transit systems around the world

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Alabama A&M offers roadmap to electrifying transit systems around the world

  • Updated
Alabama A&M University electric bus

Alabama A&M University switched over their bus fleet to electric vehicles in 2019.

 By Matt Kroschel

The federal Department of Transportation is currently offering $1.5 billion in grants for local governments to electrify their public transit systems, and North Alabama already has a case study in how making the switch can work.

It's in Huntsville on the campus of Alabama A&M University.

AAMU switched its fleet to electric in 2019. The university currently operates six electric buses with their own charging stations on the campus. There are plans to add two more to the fleet soon.

“I was just talking to my boss about the fuel prices everyone else is dealing with, and there can be no better advantage to having electric buses. If we had not switched our operations, cost would be jumping 5 or 10 percent," AAMU Department of Transportation Director Marshall Chimwedzi said Wednesday.

AAMU was able to secure grants and other funding to purchase its fleet and offer a retraining program for staff to work on the new technology. While officials say it was not always an easy process to make the switch, it was well worth it and they are happy to help other transit services explore and learn from their experiences.

“The question now is, 'How do you do it?' We did it, and we didn’t have any funding. We just worked hard to find those grants, like the one that is out there right now, and we pushed forward," Chimwedzi said.

Beyond the fuel savings, there are other benefits. The buses barely hum while taking students across campus, and AAMU said the environmental benefits and reduction in carbon footprint are key.

“Even people from Europe are reaching out to us just to see how did we do it, what are some of the pitfalls and what are the lessons learned," Chimwedzi explained.

Some of those lessons deal with the logistics of making sure the charging infrastructure is in place and that they have enough buses charged to continue their operations daily.

AAMU said cities like Huntsville would be more than welcome on campus to see their system in operation as they look at how a massive switch for the metro transit system might work financially and logistically.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com