Alabama A&M offers roadmap to electrifying transit systems around the world

The federal Department of Transportation is currently offering $1.5 billion in grants for local governments to electrify their public transit systems, and North Alabama already has a case study in how making the switch can work.
It's in Huntsville on the campus of Alabama A&M University.
AAMU switched its fleet to electric in 2019. The university currently operates six electric buses with their own charging stations on the campus. There are plans to add two more to the fleet soon.
“I was just talking to my boss about the fuel prices everyone else is dealing with, and there can be no better advantage to having electric buses. If we had not switched our operations, cost would be jumping 5 or 10 percent," AAMU Department of Transportation Director Marshall Chimwedzi said Wednesday.
AAMU was able to secure grants and other funding to purchase its fleet and offer a retraining program for staff to work on the new technology. While officials say it was not always an easy process to make the switch, it was well worth it and they are happy to help other transit services explore and learn from their experiences.
“The question now is, 'How do you do it?' We did it, and we didn’t have any funding. We just worked hard to find those grants, like the one that is out there right now, and we pushed forward," Chimwedzi said.
Beyond the fuel savings, there are other benefits. The buses barely hum while taking students across campus, and AAMU said the environmental benefits and reduction in carbon footprint are key.
“Even people from Europe are reaching out to us just to see how did we do it, what are some of the pitfalls and what are the lessons learned," Chimwedzi explained.
Some of those lessons deal with the logistics of making sure the charging infrastructure is in place and that they have enough buses charged to continue their operations daily.
AAMU said cities like Huntsville would be more than welcome on campus to see their system in operation as they look at how a massive switch for the metro transit system might work financially and logistically.