Alabama A&M Names Ka'Lisa Stanfield as Interim Director of Athletics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M President Dr. Daniel Wims announced on Thursday, July 14 that current Associate Athletic Director and Senior Woman Administrator Ka'Lisa Stanfield will serve as the institution's interim Director of Athletics.
Stanfield came to The Hill following three and a half years in multiple roles with fellow Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) member Arkansas-Pine Bluff and, most recently, two and a half years with NCAA Division II Arkansas-Monticello.
She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position having served as the assistant athletic director for compliance and senior woman administrator with sport oversight responsibilities for softball and men's and women's golf in her time with the Weevils of UAM.
Additionally, Stanfield was responsible for managing the Department's efforts with transcript and initial eligibility evaluations as well as review and approval of official and unofficial student-athlete visits.
As a member of the UAPB staff beginning in 2015, she rose through the ranks from her initial role of scholarship/tour coordinator to a compliance and academic intern before being named academic counselor and special events coordinator, a position she would hold from August 2017 through September 2018.
Among her responsibilities over the course of her three roles were handling preview days, interacting with previous and potential donors, completing APR transfer verification forms and waiver documents as well as serving as an advisor to fifth-year and degree completion students.
In addition to her experience in those roles, Stanfield has also been a part of search committees that included filling the positions of academic advisor and head women's basketball and volleyball positions. She has also been involved with the Division II Governance Academy and was selected for the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association (MOAA) Grant.
Stanfield holds a Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education with a focus on Exercise Science earned from Arkansas-Monticello in May of 2014 and completed her Master of Science in Sports Management from Southern New Hampshire in December 2016.
With the departure of longtime Director of Athletics Bryan Hicks earlier this month, Stanfield becomes just the second woman in the past 60 years to lead Department, joining the legendary Betty Austin who served in an interim capacity in 2006-07 before holding the permanent role from 2007-12.
A national search to fill the role is already underway with a 12-person committee comprised of current and former athletics staff members, University leadership and community leaders. That group is charged with conducting an expeditious effort with the goal of naming the new Alabama A&M Director of Athletics prior to the start of the 2022-23 campaign in August.
The committee is led by current Bulldogs' head volleyball coach and 1984 Olympic Silver Medalist Rose Magers-Powell as Chair with current football head coach Connell Maynor serving as Co-Chair.
They are joined by former A&M student-athlete and Vice President for Marketing, Communications and Advancement Jamal Ali, former women's volleyball coach and AD Betty Austin, Faculty Athletic Representative Geremy Cheeks, alumnus and community leader pastor Troy Garner, head men's basketball coach Otis Hughley, Jr., baseball head coach Elliott Jones, women's basketball head coach Margaret Richards, Stanfield, Registrar Brenda Williams and former A&M trustee, Ex-Officio Lynn Sherrod.