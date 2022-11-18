Alabama A&M men and women fall on final night of Elmore

Alabama A&M Men's Basketball
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On the final night of play in Elmore Gymnasium, Alabama A&M (0-3, 0-0 SWAC) could not overcome a fast start and consistent offensive pressure as they fell 84-64 to Samford (4-0, 0-0 SoCon) in an NCAA Division I men's basketball game on Thursday, November 17.
Senior guard Garrett Hicks (Madison, Ala.) led the way for the Bulldogs with 14 points and four steals and junior forward Dailin Smith (Colorado Springs, Colo.) added 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
Senior guard Cameron Tucker (Birmingham, Ala.) added nine points, four boards, three assists and a steal and sophomore guard Lorenzo Downey (Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada) finished with seven points, three rebounds and a pair of assists. Graduate center Olisa Blaise Akonobi (Abuja, Nigeria) rounded out the top performers with seven boards to go with four points.
Samford started fast, taking an early 11-3 lead and extending it to 23-13 by the 6:51 mark before A&M responded. They would cut it to six, 24-18, little more than a minute later as they took five of the next six points. The rest of the half would see SU outscore A&M 16-11 – including 11-3 for a 35-21 lead at 3:07 – before closing the frame with a 40-29 lead at the half.
The more southern-based Bulldogs would then open up the final 20 minutes with another 11-3 burst, this time extending their lead to 19 points at 51-32 – just 2:47 into the half. Alabama A&M would narrow the gap to 52-39 with 14:08 on the clock but would get no closer than that 13-point margin the rest of the way. Samford would stretch the lead to 21 points on several occasions before putting the finishing touches on the 84-64 victory.
Achor Achor put up 18 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field to go with eight boards and Ques Glover finished with 16 points, six rebounds and an assist and a steal. Bubba Parham and A.J. Staton-Gray each had 13 points and seven caroms as well. Jermaine Marshall added eight points and six boards.
The Bulldogs head to Atlanta, Georgia to take on Norfolk State on Saturday, November 19. Game time is set for 7 p.m. on the campus of Morehouse College.
Alabama A&M Women's Basketball
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A dominant individual offensive performance was too much to overcome as Alabama A&M (0-3, 0-0 SWAC) dropped a 75-68 decision to Samford (0-3, 0-0 SoCon) in an NCAA Division I women's basketball game on Thursday, November 17.
Graduate guard Toni Grace (Fishers, Ind.) lit it up for 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 7-of-11 from the foul line and added five boards, three assists and a pair of steals to pace the Bulldogs.
Sophomore guard Amiah Simmons (Osawatomie, Kan.) followed her with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting and graduate forward Amani Free (Clay, N.Y.) and junior guard Taylor Smith (Fosters, Ala.) rounded out the top performers with nine and eight points, respectively.
A&M would explode out of the gate as they took a 10-2 lead over the first 3:48 before a three by Andrea Cournoyer and layup by Rylie Stephens cut it to 12-8 behind a 6-2 run. A pair of free throws from Grace and a jumper by Samford's Carly Heidger made it 14-10 at the end of one frame.
From there the clubs would be separated by no more than four points the entire second period with A&M maintaining the lead up until a 6-2 SU burst flipped the script and put them ahead 30-29 with 1:39 left in the half. A traditional three-point play by Grace then brought it back to a 32-30 Alabama A&M lead at the break.
Cournoyer would simply take over in the third, however, scoring 10 of the first 16 points to knot it up at 40-40 by the 5:45 mark. She would go on to add a three-point play and another bucket to finish with 15 points in the quarter and put Samford up 54-51 heading to the fourth.
Following a jumper by Grace to cut it to one to start the period Samford would impose their will and expand a 58-55 lead at 8:03 and build it to a 67-57 advantage with 5:11 remaining. That margin would eventually grow to 11 at 71-60 before a 6-0 burst behind three different scorers cut it to a five-point spread. Cournoyer would then knock down three of four foul shots to help salt away the 75-68 victory.
Cournoyer would do the damage for SU as she erupted for an impressive 37 points on 13-of-18 shooting, 4-of-8 from beyond the arc and 7-of-10 at the foul line. She also notched five boards, three steals and dished out seven assists. She was joined by Sussy Ngulefac with a near double-double of nine points, eight caroms and three assists and Heidger with 10 points. Stephens rounded out the top performers with nine points and four boards on the night.
Alabama A&M now hits the road to take on neighboring North Alabama on Tuesday, November 22.Game time is set for 6 p.m. in Florence, Alabama.