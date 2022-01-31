Alabama A&M Men and Women down Bethune-Cookman

Men's Recap:
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (5-14, 4-5 SWAC) delivered an offense barrage in the second half to defeat Bethune-Cookman (5-16, 3-6 SWAC) 67-52 in an NCAA Division I men's basketball game on Monday, January 31.
Junior forward Jalen Johnson (Indianapolis, Ind.) had 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists while junior guard Garrett Hicks (Madison, Ala.) also added 18 points, three boards and five steals.
Dailin Smith (Colorado Springs, Colo.) chipped in with nine points, three steals and two rebounds while junior guard Cameron Tucker (Birmingham, Ala.) added seven points, three boards and five assists.
The Wildcats built a 17-11 lead that included six points from Joe French with 6:15 showing on the clock. The Bulldogs would respond with an 11-2 rally that consisted of three points each from sophomore forward Anjay Cortez (Charlotte, N.C.) and Hicks to flip the switch and take the lead, 22-19 heading into the break.
AAMU would start the second half with a 12-6 run that included two treys to stretch the score to 34-25 with 15:54 left on the clock before B-CU had a 6-2 burst to close the gap to 36-31.
Over the remainder of the frame the Bulldogs would score 31 of the final 52 points that consisted of seven points from Tucker to keep their advantage and close out the 67-52 victory.
Kevin Davis would lead the Wildcats with 16 points and three rebounds with French following with 15 points and four boards. Marcus Garrett added 10 points, two assists and five rebounds while Jon Brown finished with six points, two boards and three assists to round out the top performers.
Alabama A&M will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday, February 5 as they take on Southern. Game time is set for 5 p.m. at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Women's Recap:
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (7-11, 5-3 SWAC) took the lead for good midway through the second quarter and never looked back as they dropped Bethune-Cookman (3-15, 2-7 SWAC) in an NCAA Division I women's basketball game on Monday, January 31.
Graduate guard Nigeria Jones (Lincoln, Neb.) erupted for a game-high 23 points behind 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc and added four rebounds, three assists and a steal. Senior forward Dariauna Lewis (Omaha, Neb.) collected another double-double with 14 points and 11 boards to go with a pair of blocks and an assist.
Sophomore guard Darian Burgin (Cincinnati, Ohio) delivered an impressive all-around game with nine caroms, five assists, three steals and five points and senior center Jada Clowers (Macon, Ga.) just missed a double-double with eight points and nine boards.
A&M would waste no time as they jumped out to a 10-2 lead over the first five-plus minutes before B-CU closed the quarter with a 6-1 rally to head to the second with the score at 11-8. The Wildcats would then close to within one at the start of the frame before Burgin hit three free throws as part of a 6-0 run that put the Bulldogs up 16-10 by the 8:48 mark.
From there Bethune-Cookman rallied to within 18-17 behind a 7-2 stretch that saw four points from Imani Reid. That would be all they would get, however, as A&M dominated the final 5:17, scoring the last six points of the half to head to the break up 24-17.
It would be a far different story to start the second half as B-CU, trailing 26-19, scored six straight to cut it to one by the 6:50 mark. From there, though, A&M would power a 15-6 run to close the frame as Jones delivered 10 of those. That burst sent them to the fourth holding a 41-31 advantage.
That final period would see the Bulldogs use an 11-4 stretch to build a 52-35 advantage before closing out the commanding 58-38 victory over the final three-plus minutes.
Reid led B-CU with nine points and six boards while Kayla White finished with eight points and six caroms. Morgan Beachum added six points and four steals to round out the top performers.
The Bulldogs hit the road for a pair of games beginning with a trip to Southern on Saturday, February 5. Game time is set for 5 p.m. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.