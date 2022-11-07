Alabama A&M gets students ready for Election Day with games, karaoke, parade and more

Alabama A&M University is pulling out all the stops to make sure students understand the value and power of their vote.
Many people at the university have been tireless in making sure students on this campus are ready for Election Day.
Tuesday's all-day Election Day event at AAMU begins at 7 a.m. and will run until 7 p.m., coinciding with the opening and closing of polls in Alabama.
The civic engagement and learning center will host several Election Day events, and they'll include food, trivia games, karaoke and, of course, a parade to the polling center.
Since this could be the first time many students will participate in voting, faculty members will check on students' voting status, provide them with a copy of the amendments and give them a sample ballot so they'll know what to expect upon showing up at the polling place.
"We believe in voting. We believe that every student has a voice, and it's our responsibility not just as educators but as their community leaders to make sure that they understand their voice and that they are using their voice," said Monica Clarke, the service learning coordinator and chair of the civic engagement team at AAMU.
It's an effort the university has been focused on since last week, when they held a faculty-vs.-students kickball game. On Monday, they held a voting rally on the quad to teach and tell each other about the importance of one's vote.
They'll also be putting door knockers on students' doors to remind them about Election Day events.