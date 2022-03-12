 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches with locally higher amounts near 5 inches across portions
of northwest Alabama and in the higher elevations of southern
middle Tennessee. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Cullman,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, Marshall, DeKalb,
Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin TN counties.

* WHEN...Through 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Snow and ice covered roadways will be possible.
Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy snow and gusty
winds may lead to tree and power line damage.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Issued at 157 AM CST

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* The onset of accumulating snow is expected to occur between 2 AM
to 5 AM.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 35-45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions of southern
middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Through Noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Alabama A&M Drops 69-64 Decision in SWAC Tournament Semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0
AAMU Semifinals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – No. 5 seed Alabama A&M (12-18, 10-8 SWAC) dropped a 69-64 decision against No. 1 seed Alcorn State (17-15, 14-4 SWAC) in a Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal and an NCAA Division I men's basketball game on Friday, March 11. This was the Bulldogs first appearance in the semifinals since March 14, 2014.

 

Junior forward Jalen Johnson (Indianapolis, Ind.) led the Bulldogs with 20 points and 11 rebounds while junior guard Garrett Hicks (Madison, Ala.) also had 20 points with three boards. Junior guard Cameron Tucker added eight points, three rebounds and three assists while sophomore guard Dailin Smith (Colorado Springs, Colo.) had six points, seven boards and three steals.

 

Over the first three minutes the Bulldogs built a narrow 8-4 lead before the Braves scored 11 of 19 to close the gap and trail by one, 16-15 with 11:23 remaining on the clock. For the remainder of the frame AAMU would respond with a 21-15 rally that included 14 points from Hicks with four treys to increase their lead to 37-30 heading into halftime.

 

Alcorn State would start the second half with a bang registering a 16-6 rally over six minutes to flip the switch and take the advantage, 46-43. The Bulldogs would respond with a 14-8 run that consisted of six points from Hicks to once again take the lead 57-54 with 7:35 showing on the clock.

 

The Braves would then use the next two minutes to unleash a 7-0 rally to flip the switch and take the lead, 61-57. For the remainder of the frame Alcorn State would score eight of 15 that included four points from Justin Thomas to secure the 69-64 decision.

Thomas would lead the Braves with 19 points, four rebounds and two assists with Dominic Brewton following with 15 points and 11 boards. Keondre Montgomery added 14 points while Darrious Agnew finished with nine points and three boards to round out the top performers.

 

The Bulldogs close the 2021-22 season with 12 overall wins and 10 in the SWAC including a six game win streak.

Recommended for you