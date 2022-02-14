Alabama A&M Delivers 74-69 Decision Over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (7-16, 6-7 SWAC) locked in defensively for 40 minutes to defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff (7-19, 4-9 SWAC) 74-69 in an NCAA Division I men's basketball game on Monday, February 14.
Sophomore forward Anjay Cortez (Charlotte, N.C.) led the Bulldogs with 21 points and nine rebounds while junior forward Jalen Johnson (Indianapolis, Ind.) added 17 points and five boards.
Junior guard Cameron Tucker (Birmingham, Ala.) chipped in with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists while senior forward Myles Parker (Huntsville, Ala.) added nine points, four boards and two assists.
The Bulldogs built a 19-9 lead that included six points from Cortez with 9:38 showing on the clock. The Golden Lions would respond with a massive 15-2 rally that consisted of five points from Shawn Williams to flip the switch and take the lead, 24-21 at the 4:14. For the remainder of the frame the Bulldogs would score nine of 12 to retake the advantage, 30-27 heading into the break.
UAPB would start the second half with a 16-13 run that included three treys from Williams to tie the game, 43-43 with 13:33 left. The teams would go through a pair of lead changes before being deadlocked at 47-47.
Over the remainder of the frame the AAMU would score 27 of the final 49 points that consisted of 11 points from Johnson to take the lead and close out the 74-69 victory.
Williams would lead UAPB with a game-high 28 points, three rebounds, a pair of assists and two steals with Dequan Morris following with 15 points, eight boards and four assists. Kylen Milton added 10 points and three rebounds while Kshun Stokes finished with seven points, two assists and a pair of steals to round out the top performers.
Alabama A&M will travel to Daytona Beach, Florida on Saturday, February 19 as they take on Bethune-Cookman. Game time is set for 3 p.m. at the Moore Gymnasium.