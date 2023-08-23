Alabama A&M campus ministry hosts prayer after shooting involving classmates

The shooting on the Alabama A&M campus has some students shaken up, so some of them gathered for a moment of prayer.
It has been an emotional 24 hours for these students here on campus. Many students have told WAAY 31 they are thankful this was not a targeted school shooting, but it does not make it any less scary. Students gathered in the Welcome Center today and took the time for fellowship and to discuss the events of the shooting.
Reformed University Fellowship hosted this prayer, and head minister Marcus Nobles said this is an opportunity to turn this situation into a positive one.
"Our main goal is to just change the tone of campus in a positive way, so gather people together for something positive. And to turn our focus from tragedy to something better," said Nobles.
One minister there, who preferred not to be interviewed, drove from Birmingham to be with some students from his home church.
Student Jada Tullos said her emotions have been all over the place since the shooting.
"Honestly, the past 24 hours, it's kinda been a little bit hectic with the shooting that happened," Tullos said. "Even though it seems like minor because maybe it wasn't the full-on school shooting situation. It was just like an altercation between two people that escalated or a few people that escalated. But I think we just needed prayer, period."
Tullos says that gun violence is something that many in her generation have grown used to, but she said she never expected it to happen so close to her.
Nobles said any student struggling after the shooting should take advantage of the university's counseling center and free counselors. He also said speaking with religious leaders like him can help after going through something unnerving.