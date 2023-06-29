 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11
AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Weather Alert

Alabama A&M, Calhoun Community College create partnership to expand social work education

  • Updated
AAMU & Calhoun partnership

Alabama A&M and Calhoun Community College on Thursday announced a partnership on social work majors for students. (Demetrius Hurry photo)

Alabama A&M University and Calhoun Community College created a partnership Thursday to help students prepare for the workforce in social work.

Alabama A&M President Dr. Daniel K. Wims and Calhoun Community College President Dr. Jimmy Hodges signed a memorandum of understanding to focus on the future of students majoring in social work, which will allow the ones who start at Calhoun to take required general classes and then finish at Alabama A&M to receive their bachelor's degree.

"It's just been a joy to be able to collaborate with our colleagues at Calhoun, and I believe this is going to be a lifelong kind of partnership," said AAMU Professor & Chairman of Social Work Tonya Perry.

Calhoun is hoping to partner with Alabama A&M on a similar program for other course studies in the future.

