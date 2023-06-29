Alabama A&M, Calhoun Community College create partnership to expand social work education

Alabama A&M University and Calhoun Community College created a partnership Thursday to help students prepare for the workforce in social work.
Alabama A&M President Dr. Daniel K. Wims and Calhoun Community College President Dr. Jimmy Hodges signed a memorandum of understanding to focus on the future of students majoring in social work, which will allow the ones who start at Calhoun to take required general classes and then finish at Alabama A&M to receive their bachelor's degree.
"It's just been a joy to be able to collaborate with our colleagues at Calhoun, and I believe this is going to be a lifelong kind of partnership," said AAMU Professor & Chairman of Social Work Tonya Perry.
Calhoun is hoping to partner with Alabama A&M on a similar program for other course studies in the future.