Alabama A&M baseball delivers 8-2 victory at North Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (12-31, 8-16 SWAC) pushed their winning streak to four as they delivered a barrage of runs to defeat North Alabama (9-36, 2-22 ASUN), on Tuesday, May 10 in an NCAA Division I baseball game.
Pitching would rule as neither team would get on the scoreboard until the Bulldogs responded in the top of the fourth inning with graduate right fielder Tim Dixon (Debary, Fla.) scoring on a fielding error for a 1-0 lead. The score would remain that way until AAMU capitalized in the top of the sixth inning as Dixon homered and brought home first baseman Trevor Berkemeyer (North Las Vegas, Nev.) for a three run lead.
The Lions would finally answer in the bottom of the sixth inning with Levi Jensen scoring on a passed ball before Luke Harper walked and allowed Cal Cook to score to cut the deficit to 3-2. The Bulldogs would respond in the top of the seventh inning as graduate left fielder Nemo Wright (PG County, Md.) singled to left field and allowed junior designated hitter Teddy Bridges (Montgomery, Ala.) to score and push the lead to two.
AAMU would continue their barrage of runs in the top of the eighth inning as Bridges tripled and brought home sophomore catcher Dillon Roop (New Market, Ala.) and junior second baseman Tommy Easley (Acworth, Ga.) to increase the advantage to 6-2.
The Bulldogs would then seal the victory in the bottom of the ninth inning as junior shortstop CJ Mervilus (Brooklyn, N.Y.) scored on an error before freshman second baseman Kylan Duncan (Huntsville, Ala.) singled and allowed Berkemeyer to score and close out the 8-2 victory.
Harper led North Alabama with a 1-for-2 day with an RBI while Jensen was 1-of-4 and added a run. Jacob Bradshaw started and threw six innings allowing two runs while striking out four to fall to 1-7.
Dixon led the Bulldogs with a 3-for-5 day that included a homerun along with two RBIs and a pair of scored runs while Bridges was 1-for-2 with two RBIs, a triple and a run scored. Easley was 1-for-3 with a double and a run and Berkemeyer had a 1-for-4 day while adding two runs. Junior pitcher Dustin Hernandez (Lafayette, La) threw 1.2 innings allowing no earned runs while striking out two to move to 1-1.
AAMU will return to action from May 13-15 as they head to Daytona Beach, Florida to take on Bethune-Cookman. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST on Friday at the Jackie Robinson Ballpark.