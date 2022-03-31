Alabama A&M Baseball and Softball Fields Suffer Damage From Severe Storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M Athletics' baseball and softball fields have suffered significant damage following severe storms that swept through the area on the evening of Wednesday, March 30.
An assessment of the damage is currently ongoing but images show that the backstop fencing at baseball has been brought down with the tarp draped over it and the hitting cage is behind the backstop wall. Early indications at the softball field are tarp and fencing damage.
As that assessment continues, A&M will announce plans for future home games for both baseball and softball. Baseball is currently slated to play at home against Florida A&M in a three-game series beginning on Friday, April 1 while softball does not return home until three games against Bethune-Cookman from April 8-9.