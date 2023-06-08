 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect Friday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Friday,
June 9.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.state.al.us, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Alabama A&M Athletics Events Task Force named

  • 0
a&m

Alabama A&M University (AAMU) today announced the members of its athletics events task force. Charged to provide input on all aspects of management, promotion, and engagement activities surrounding major AAMU athletics events and provide recommendations to ensure maximum AAMU brand success, the task force will assist the University in evaluating current and future opportunities including the 2024 and 2026 Magic City Classic events.

Members of the task force are:

Dr. Paul Bryant, Chairman, Director of Athletics

Atty. Rochelle A. Conley, Co-Chair, University General Counsel

Kevin Ball, Alabama A&M University, Board of Trustees

Rep. Anthony Daniels, Alabama House of Representatives

Ralph Williams, Alabama A&M University Board of Trustees

Julian Green, Sr. VP of Communications, Chicago Cubs

The Honorable Judge M. Lynn Sherrod, Conchin, Cole, Jordan & Sherrod

Dr. E. Newton Jackson, Professor of Sports Management, University of North Florida

Mark Russell, Executive Director, Huntsville Sports Commission

Shannon Reeves, Associate Vice President, Office of Government Affairs

John Stallworth, National Football League, Pro Football Hall of Fame

Ron Busby, Sr. President/CEO U.S. Black Chambers, Inc.

Ex Officio:

Daniel K. Wims, President, Alabama A&M University

Roderick Watts, Chairman, Alabama A&M University Board of Trustee

"We are excited about our new direction and the knowledge that our task force members will bring to our discussions to solidify the reimaging of all AAMU athletics events. These efforts will strengthen our brand and confirm our presence and economic impact," said Bryant.

Recommended for you