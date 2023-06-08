Alabama A&M Athletics Events Task Force named

Alabama A&M University (AAMU) today announced the members of its athletics events task force. Charged to provide input on all aspects of management, promotion, and engagement activities surrounding major AAMU athletics events and provide recommendations to ensure maximum AAMU brand success, the task force will assist the University in evaluating current and future opportunities including the 2024 and 2026 Magic City Classic events.
Members of the task force are:
Dr. Paul Bryant, Chairman, Director of Athletics
Atty. Rochelle A. Conley, Co-Chair, University General Counsel
Kevin Ball, Alabama A&M University, Board of Trustees
Rep. Anthony Daniels, Alabama House of Representatives
Ralph Williams, Alabama A&M University Board of Trustees
Julian Green, Sr. VP of Communications, Chicago Cubs
The Honorable Judge M. Lynn Sherrod, Conchin, Cole, Jordan & Sherrod
Dr. E. Newton Jackson, Professor of Sports Management, University of North Florida
Mark Russell, Executive Director, Huntsville Sports Commission
Shannon Reeves, Associate Vice President, Office of Government Affairs
John Stallworth, National Football League, Pro Football Hall of Fame
Ron Busby, Sr. President/CEO U.S. Black Chambers, Inc.
Ex Officio:
Daniel K. Wims, President, Alabama A&M University
Roderick Watts, Chairman, Alabama A&M University Board of Trustee
"We are excited about our new direction and the knowledge that our task force members will bring to our discussions to solidify the reimaging of all AAMU athletics events. These efforts will strengthen our brand and confirm our presence and economic impact," said Bryant.