Alabama A&M Announces Total of 38 Signees on 2022 Football National Signing Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M football is reloading for another run at the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championship and head coach Connell Maynor has announced the latest crop of talent to join the program on National Signing Day on Wednesday, February 2.
Stay tuned to this page for all the updates to see what Bulldog football will look like in 2022 and beyond.
MARQUEZ BEASON, 5-11, 195, DB, Dallas, Texas/Univ. of Illinois
A former four-star recruit by 247 Sports (No. 108), Rivals (No. 108) and ESPN (N0. 91), Beason was ranked positionally by each of those organizations prior to heading to Illinois. As an athlete he was No. 4 according to 247 and No. 12 by Rivals while ESPN had him as the No. 11 cornerback.
A 2019 Under Armour All-American, Beason helped lead Duncanville High School to a 2018 6A Division I State Championship Game appearance and a 14-1 overall record, a stretch that saw them upset the No. 1 team in the country.
After missing the 2019 season due to injury, played in six games with two starts at defensive back for the Illini in 2020. The first of those starts came at Northwestern (12/12/20) where he made a career-high four tackles. Switched to wide receiver in spring practices and redshirted in 2021.
CARLOS BECKER III, 6-2, 195, DB, Kissimmee, Fla./Florida State Univ.
A four-star cornerback who starred out of Osceola High School, Becker was ranked as the No. 7 cornerback in the country and No. 46 overall prospect by ESPN and No. 11 corner and No. 113 overall by 247 in 2016. That same year he played in the Under Armour All-American Game.
Over the course of his high school career he earned Class 8A All-State First-Team honors in 2015, locking down five interceptions with one of those in the state championship game. That year he led OHS to a 13-2 overall record and state runner-up finish.
Becker would go on to be a part of the Florida State program for five seasons, recording 34 tackles, two sacks and an interception in 30 games. The latter would come against Michigan on their final drive in an Orange Bowl win.
CHARLES BELL VI, 5-11, 200, S, Germantown, Md./Marshall Univ.
A former member of the Marshall Thundering Herd, Bell joins the Bulldogs with four years of eligibility remaining after playing in one game against North Carolina Central. In that game the former Syracuse commit had five tackles.
Bell was ranked as a three-star recruit coming out of high school by Rivals, 247 and ESPN and was the No. 25 player in the State of Maryland according to 247. In high school, also played running back, wide receiver, strong safety and outside linebacker.
DAYVEN COLEMAN, 6-2, 210, LB, Dallas, Texas/Stephen F. Austin Univ./Univ. of Arizona
Coleman comes to The Hill after being part of programs at the University of Arizona and Stephen F. Austin.
He played in 12 games for the Wildcats in 2019, recording 10 tackles and a half tackle for a loss and four games as a safety in 2018. That year he notched 11 tackles with 1.5 TFL.
A one-time UCLA commit, Coleman most recently played at Stephen F. Austin in 2020. That season he had 40 tackles, 26 solo and 2.5 TFL as well as a sack at Eastern Kentucky. He also had five quarterback hurries and four breakups.
DIATA BURNS, 5-11, 185, CB, Columbia, Md./Bowling Green State Univ.
A two-year member of the Bowling Green football program, Burns becomes a Bulldog with one year of eligibility remaining. In 2020 he saw action in the Falcon's first four games, starting each.
In those games he totaled 10 tackles, seven of which were solo, and had two tackles for loss and a pair of breakups. Against Toledo he had a season-high four tackles with a TFL and breakup.
Prior to BGSU, Burns played the 2018 and 2019 seasons at De Anza Junior College (Calif.). While there he played in 12 career games with 14 tackles and two pics in the latter campaign.
SHAKARI DENSON, 6-0, 170, DB, Claxton, Ga./Ohio Univ.
Denson adds to A&M's defensive backfield haul as he comes in following time with Ohio University's football program.
Coming out of Claxton High School, Denson was rated a three-star prospect by 247 with offers from Michigan State, Kent State and Georgia State. He was the No. 62 prospect out of Georgia following a three-year high school career that saw him rack up 17 interceptions as a DB and 86 grabs as a wideout.
ZAREON HAYES, 6-1, 240, DE, Dillon, S.C./Appalachian State Univ.
A three-year member of a tradition rich Appalachian State program, Hayes looks to torment quarterbacks in the SWAC.
He comes to Huntsville after playing in four games in the 2019 season after recovering from injury during the 2018 and 2020 campaigns. In those games he contributed on special teams, making his first career tackle against Charlotte, but projects primarily as a defensive end with the Bulldogs.
Hayes came out of a powerhouse Dillon High School program that he helped lead to the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) Class AAA State Championship as a senior. That year the Wildcats would go a perfect 15-0 and he would have 82 yards rushing, including a 15-yard touchdown run, in the championship game. He was also part of a state championship team in 2016 as Dillon went 13-2.
Following a tremendous career, he would go on to play in the 2017 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, making five tackles for the South Carolina team.
JEREICHO TAAMU, 6-1, 290, DT, Turlock, Calif./Modesto Junior College
A mountain of a man, Taamu is a defensive wall checking in at 6-1, 290 and will step up to NCAA Division I football following two seasons at Modesto Junior College in California.
Over the course of two seasons for the Pirates, Taamu played in 13 games, registering 31 total tackles, 22 solo and 8.5 for loss. The latter included 2.5 sacks to go with a fumble recovery.
After playing in just three games his first season, he was a force to be reckoned with in 2021. Last season he produced 28 tackles, 20 solo, all 8.5 TFL's of his career and the fumble recovery in 10 games.
EDDIE WATKINS, 6-4, 220, DE, Evergreen, Ala./Univ. of West Virginia
Following two seasons in the West Virginia football program, Watkins is coming back to his home state of Alabama to play for the Bulldogs.
A native of Evergreen, Alabama, he redshirted in 2020 for the Mountaineers and leaves Morgantown with just two appearances. Their loss will be A&M's gain as Watkins will be looking to showcase the form that made him a 2019 4A Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State First-Team selection.
The 6-4 rusher with a punishing finish recorded 66 tackles and 10 sacks during that senior campaign that netted him a three-star rating by ESPN, Rivals and 247.
DORIAN WESLEY, 6-5, 280, DT, Woodhaven, Mich./Univ. of Toledo
Wesley adds to the beef that Alabama A&M has brought in along the defensive line in the 2022 signing class as he brings his 6-5, 280 frame to Louis Crews Stadium.
He has spent the last several years as part of the Toledo program out of the Mid-American Conference but redshirted for the Rockets, making his untapped potential a benefit for the Bulldogs.
Prior to U-T he played at Woodhaven High School in Woodhaven, Michigan, earning First-Team All-Conference honors and helping his team to an 8-2 record in 2018. As a senior he picked up All-State Honorable Mention recognition fro the Detroit News after delivering 63 tackles, 14 of which were for loss, to go with six sacks.
JARREN WILLIAMS, 6-2, 210, QB, Snellville, Ga./Univ. of South Florida
Whoever takes snaps under center for the Bulldogs this fall will have massive shoes to fill taking over for National Football League (NFL) prospect Aqeel Glass. One of those names under consideration is sure to be former Miami and South Florida quarterback Jarren Williams.
A well-traveled and talented veteran arm, Williams was named the Hurricane's starting QB in 2019 and proceeded to set program records that season. He would fire off six passing touchdowns late in the season against Louisville to set a program record and tie the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) single game record.
From there, however, he landed at Garden City Community College (Kans.) only to see the 2020 junior college season called off due to the pandemic. A year later Williams found himself back under center and back in the State of Florida, landing with the University of South Florida.
Following the 2021 campaign with USF, Williams will now suit up just hours away from his hometown of Snellville, Georgia and look to take over for a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) legend.
JEREMIAH PAYTON, 6-1, 185, WR, Jacksonville, Fla./Univ. of Miami
Alabama A&M is bringing in another weapon for one of the most potent offenses in the country with the addition of former University of Miami wideout Jeremiah Payton.
The Hurricanes' No. 1 signee in 2019, Payton is an NFL sized receiver who played in 11 games for the U, logging six catches for 58 yards. Having gone through two offensive coordinator changes during his time in South Florida, he will look to realize his potential under one of the most innovative OCs in the country in Duane Taylor.
Coming out of high school he was a consensus four-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247 while being ranked the No. 12 wide receiver nationally by the latter. He chose Miami over the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee and Cincinnati and will now don the Maroon and White for the Bulldogs.
CALEB BLAKE, 5-11, 180, S, Orlando, Fla./Florida State Univ.
RYAN BROWN, 6-1, 275, DT, Dinkirk, Md./Univ. of Maryland
RASHAD COLSON, 6-6, 330, DT, Opa Locka, Fla./Florida International Univ.
ISIAH COX, 5-11, 180, WR, Jasper, Ala./Ohio University
SEBASTIEN DOLCINE, 6-4, 300, OL, Hollywood, Fla./Florida Atlantic Univ.
MOSES DOUGLAS, 6-2, 200, S, Springfield, Ohio/Univ. of Kentucky
THOMAS DOUGLAS, 6-3, 230, LB, Stone Mountain, Ga./Georgia Military College
DENNIS FISHER, 6-2, 210, S, Fort Pierce, Fla./Iowa Western College
WILLIAM "RJ" FORD, 5-11, 190, CB, Montgomery, Ala./Cumberlands Univ.
ALEEM GLASS, 6-3, 250, DE, St. Louis, Mo.
Brother of AAMU quarterback and HBCU legend Aqeel Glass.
KEENAN HAMBRICK, 6-4, 205, WR, Athens, Ala./Western Carolina Univ.
JUSTIN HAYES, 6-3, 250, DE, St. Louis, Mo./Samford Univ.
FARRELL HESTER, 6-1, 240, LB, Las Vegas, Nev./UNLV
SAEED HOLT, 6-0, 195, S, Pittsburgh, Pa./Toledo Univ.
SAMSON JACKSON, 6-4, 315, OL, Tarpon Springs, Fla./Ohio Univ.
RAMIR LEWIS, 6-7, 340, OL, Bellville, Mich./Bellville HS
DEVONTAE MCCRAE, 6-5, 265, DE, Miami, Fla./Univ. of North Texas
CLINT OKOLI, 5-11, 210, LB, Germantown, Md./ASA Miami
JAHKEEL REEF, 5-10, 170, CB, Amherst, N.Y./Univ. of Buffalo
AVIAN RICE, 6-0, 200, S, Fort Myers, Fla.
DRE'SHUWN TERRY, 6-1, 235, LB, Roanoke Rapids, N.C./East Carolina Univ.
DARIN TURNER, 6-4, 215, WR, Memphis, Tenn./Univ. of Arkansas
KENNY WILKINS, 5-11, 230, RB, Bedford, Ohio/Iowa Western College
MALCOLM WILLIAMS, 6-3, 290, DE, Miami, Fla./Univ. of Central Florida
DONTREZ WILLIAMS, 5-11, 185, S, Mobile, Ala./Fort Scott College
DIONTREL WOMMACK, 6-0, 225, LB, Davenport, Iowa/Iowa Western College
