Alabama A&M Advances To SWAC Tournament Semifinals with 61-56 Decision Over Florida A&M

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 16.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 16.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.1 feet on 12/04/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Rain late Friday evening is expected to change over to
all snow quickly around midnight. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 2 inches are expected in most areas. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freezing of previously fallen
rainfall or melted snow is possible and could add to the
hazardous wintry conditions underneath snowfall accumulations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Alabama A&M Advances To SWAC Tournament Semifinals with 61-56 Decision Over Florida A&M

  • 0
aamu basketball

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – No. 5 Alabama A&M (12-17, 10-8 SWAC) delivered an offense barrage in the second half to defeat No. 4 Florida A&M (13-17, 11-7 SWAC) with a 61-56 decision in a Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament Quarterfinal and an NCAA Division I men's basketball game on Thursday, March 5. The win advances the Bulldogs to the semifinals for the first time since March 14, 2014.

Junior forward Jalen Johnson (Indianapolis, Ind.) led the Bulldogs with 15 points and nine rebounds while junior guard Garrett Hicks (Madison, Ala.) added 12 points and nine boards.

 

Sophomore guard Dailin Smith (Colorado Springs, Colo.) added 12 points, two assists and nine rebounds while senior forward Myles Parker (Huntsville, Ala.) chipped in with nine points and six boards. Junior guard Cameron Tucker (Birmingham, Ala.) added seven points, five assists and five rebounds.

 

Over the first 13:37 the Rattlers built a 16-9 lead that included five points each from MJ Randolph and Kamron Reaves. The Bulldogs would respond with a 7-2 rally to close the gap to 18-16 with 4:30 showing on the clock. For the remainder of the frame FAMU would score seven of 13 to head into the break leading 25-22.

 

Alabama A&M would start the second half with a 28-20 run that consisted of nine points from Smith and six from Johnson to flip the switch and take the lead, 50-45 with 8:10 left on the clock. The Rattlers would then have a 5-0 burst with all points from Randolph to tie the game, 50-50.

 

The Bulldogs would then use the remainder of the frame to take the advantage with an 11-6 rally that included four points from Johnson and a trey from Smith to close out the 61-56 victory.

 

Randolph would lead FAMU with a game-high 19 points, five rebounds and three steals with Reaves following with 13 points, six boards and two assists. D.J. Jones added six points and eight rebounds while Bryce Moragne finished with six points, five boards and three assists to round out the top performers.

 

AAMU will return to action at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 11 as they battle against No.1 Alcorn State in the SWAC Tournament semifinals.

