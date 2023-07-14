Alabama A&M adding $600k worth of security upgrades

Alabama A&M University is amping up their security on campus ahead of fall classes.
Students will see about $600k worth of security upgrades.
Some money will go towards police body cameras. Currently campus police do not wear body cameras, this will change in the fall.
The security measures also include new outdoor cameras and drone technology to help with traffic control.
Alabama A&M’S Police Chief says it's all about creating a safe and welcoming campus.
Chief Montez Payton said, “I think if you just turn on the news and see what goes on in schools and college campuses there is definitely a need for increased technology. As far as from a security standpoint.”
Some A&M students feel that the University should invest money into other aspects of the campus.
Sophomore Myya Connor said, “I feel like it's necessary for our safety but at the same time, they should take some of that money and invest it into our housing and more parking.”
Sophomore Camille Clark said, “Granted we do need security to up its game a little bit but I think it should be more on the training part versus the equipment.”