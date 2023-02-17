Alabama 53 set to reopen Friday afternoon after deadly helicopter crash

State transportation leaders confirmed they are planning on reopening Alabama 53 days after the deadly helicopter crash in Harvest forced them to close it.
Workers hoped the highway would at least be partially reopened by noon Friday.
They have been repairing that stretch of Alabama 53 between Kelly Spring Road and Jeff Road through Friday morning after investigators hauled away the charred wreckage from Wednesday's crash.
Two Tennessee National Guardsmen died in the crash when the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter they were piloting fell suddenly, striking the highway and bursting into flames.