Alabama 53 set to reopen Friday afternoon after deadly helicopter crash

The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It will
then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Jackson, Marshall and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Alabama 53 set to reopen Friday afternoon after deadly helicopter crash

  • Updated
traffic alert web

State transportation leaders confirmed they are planning on reopening Alabama 53 days after the deadly helicopter crash in Harvest forced them to close it. 

Workers hoped the highway would at least be partially reopened by noon Friday.

They have been repairing that stretch of Alabama 53 between Kelly Spring Road and Jeff Road through Friday morning after investigators hauled away the charred wreckage from Wednesday's crash. 

Two Tennessee National Guardsmen died in the crash when the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter they were piloting fell suddenly, striking the highway and bursting into flames.

Crews repairing part of Highway 53 Friday morning

