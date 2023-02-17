Alabama 53 set to reopen Friday afternoon after deadly helicopter crash

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro. * WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.5 feet on 01/15/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&