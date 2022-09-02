Alabama 36 reopens to traffic after bridge project

The Alabama Department of Transportation has reopened Alabama 36 at Roan Branch and Gum Spring Creek.
The roadway was closed to through traffic while crews replaced bridges over the branch and creek. ALDOT said in December 2021 that the area between Black Road and Cut-Off Road would remain closed until late summer of this year.
As predicted, motorists can now travel the roadway, but they should remain cautious and aware as crews continue to work.
ALDOT said lane closures are possible at times, so reduce speeds in the work zone and obey any signs or flaggers on site.