Airlines ask Biden administration for 'immediate intervention' on 5G

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Outlook... ...Two Episodes Of Wintry Precipitation Are Expected For The Tennessee Valley Later This Week... A powerful cold front will shift southeastward across the Tennessee Valley late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Rainfall occurring in the wake of the front will initially transition to a wintry mixture of freezing rain and sleet across the northwestern half of the outlook area between 3-6 AM CST Thursday, before this transition zone spreads southeastward later in the morning. Minor accumulations of freezing rain and sleet are anticipated. Precipitation will end as a mixture of light freezing drizzle and snow flurries late Thursday morning. A developing storm system to our south will bring a significant winter storm to much of the southeastern United States early this weekend. The northwestern edge of the precipitation related to this system will likely impact the Tennessee Valley on Friday, with light, accumulating snow expected for much of the outlook area. At this time, the greatest coverage of snow and highest likelihood for significant snowfall accumulations appears to be across northeast Alabama.