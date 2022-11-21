Airbnb issues statement on Decatur mayor violating his city's ordinance

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling continues to deny WAAY31's request for interview, after he violated the city's ordinance prohibiting short-term rentals by listing his property on Airbnb.
Mayor Bowling has taken down his Airbnb listing, but refuses to speak with WAAY31 about his decision to list the property in the first place.
When asked about Airbnb's policy for monitoring listings in areas where rentals are not allowed, an Airbnb spokesperson issued this statement:
"As the city drafts new regulations, it is our hope that those who are interested in hosting are included in the conversation and allowed a seat at the table to ensure their voices are heard. We look forward to working with local leaders to help them understand the benefits that home sharing unlocks for local residents, small businesses and the regional tourism economy."
The city of Decatur is working on rewriting zoning ordinances, and expects short term rentals to be discussed early next year.