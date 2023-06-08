Air Quality Alert issued Friday for Madison and Morgan counties

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Madison and Morgan counties Friday. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to create unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups such as people with lung disease, children, and older adults.
Beyond the smoke, skies will remain mostly clear tonight through Friday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than average with lows near 60 and highs back to the mid-80s.
Saturday will remain dry and sunny, and certainly looks like the better weekend day to get outside. Highs will be close to 90 degrees. Widespread showers and storms will likely return to North Alabama Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. Healthy rain totals in the 0.5-1 inch range are expected which will be welcome after our recent dry stretch.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Wind: NE 3-7 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hazy. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: NE 4-8 MPH.