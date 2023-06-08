Air Quality Alert issued Friday for Madison and Morgan counties

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect Friday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Friday,
June 9.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.state.al.us, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Air Quality Alert

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Madison and Morgan counties Friday. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to create unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups such as people with lung disease, children, and older adults.

Beyond the smoke, skies will remain mostly clear tonight through Friday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than average with lows near 60 and highs back to the mid-80s.

Saturday will remain dry and sunny, and certainly looks like the better weekend day to get outside. Highs will be close to 90 degrees. Widespread showers and storms will likely return to North Alabama Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. Healthy rain totals in the 0.5-1 inch range are expected which will be welcome after our recent dry stretch.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Wind: NE 3-7 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hazy. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: NE 4-8 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores.

