Air Quality Alert in effect on Saturday with possible severe weather Sunday

Air Quality Alert in effect for Madison and Morgan Counties through Saturday Night.
If it is safe for you to be outside Saturday, soak up the sunshine because Sunday starts off what will be a very stormy 10-day forecast.
Saturday's high temperatures will sit near 90 with a breeze. Madison and Morgan Counties are in another air quality alert with today's air being unhealthy for sensitive groups. Aside from a stray morning shower in the Shoals, the rest of us will be until after dinnertime.
Some scattered storms will start to move from the Shoals to Sand Mountain starting shortly after dinner tonight. Overnight, plenty more storms and heavy rain will develop. Sunday brings a level 2/5 risk for severe weather for the Shoals and a level 1/5 risk for the rest of North Alabama. The tornado threat is never zero, but it is very low for tomorrow. The greatest threats are gusty winds and hail.
Sunday's storms will come in three main waves. Some outflow from the later coming cold front will bring some scattered storms west of the I-65 corridor during breakfast time, but that will dry out within a few hours. Late lunchtime (2-3pm) brings another short-lived squall line of storms to Southern Tennessee and a few Shoals counties before that system dries out, as well. The wave with the most substantial threat for severe weather will enter the region around 8/9 pm on Sunday night. This line of storms will start in the west and move east overnight, finally getting out of our system during the wee hours of the morning. Sunday's high temperature will sit in the mid-80s.
Monday morning could see some leftover rain in the very early morning hours but most of us will stay dry throughout the day after breakfast. Highs will sit in the low 80s. Tuesday remains dry during the daytime with overnight chances for rain. Tuesday's highs will sit in the low to mid-80s.
Wednesday brings another day of on-and-off storms all day with highs in the low 80s. Thursday will be rainy as well with highs in the mid-80s and Friday brings some scattered rain on-and-off with highs in the upper 80s.