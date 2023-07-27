Air Force provides Korean War veteran more than an education

For Mario Ventura, the Air Force gave him a chance at an education.
"They came to the high school when I graduated and said if I join for four years I will get a college degree from any college I wanted to go to."
So he did. He spent most of his time on Kimpo Air Base with the Air Police Division.
"The place that had the F-86 bombers on it. It was the only airstrip they had in Korea at a time,” he Ventura said.
Shortly after the armistice was signed, bases stayed on high alert, cautiously optimistic of what was to come. During that time, Ventura was tasked with inspecting any and every vehicle at the main gate.
"I’m sitting there and I see a semi had come, and I said where are you going? He (the driver) said we’re going on the base to the airport. What are you carrying? (and) He looked at me, chuckled and said bodies. I said what? He said you heard me, bodies. I looked at them again, I said how about raising that canopy and there were 14 to 16 body bags,” Ventura shook his head, “(and) You know I was a young kid. I just turned 18. I looked in and I shook my head. I said OK. I got off the truck. I said a prayer and I couldn’t believe it, three days later the same thing.”
Images that never really leave you.
"When I got out of the military, I had a few nightmares thinking about the poor guys laying in the body bags. I said to myself, God I’m lucky that could’ve been me you know. "
Those dreams are few and far between these days, replaced by fond memories of the friends he's made in years since his time in Korea.
"I’ve seen so many people that were there and met since then,” he said with a smile, “(and) You tell them where you were at and they say oh yeah I know where that’s at. I was at K 14 oh I was at K 16."
Mario Ventura continues to be moved by the kindness of those he fought for.
"Korea was very interesting if you follow the footsteps of the people they are so humble, and they see you in public and they want to shake your hand, hug your neck and it makes you feel good that you accomplished something,” he continued, “I’m not a war hero that’s for sure, but I did what they asked me to do, and I think that’s all the government wanted."
Ventura eventually made it home to Louisiana and graduated from Tulane and earned a law degree.
He served as a judge for 20 years. A successful career he was able to achieve because of his time in service.
"I’m happy I served. I’m happy with the people I’ve met. It was really good. It was educational."