Air Force finds 'no significant impact' on local environment if Space Command comes to Redstone

The U.S. Air Force has released its draft environmental assessment of the potential effects of building a Space Force headquarters at Redstone Arsenal.
The verdict: "No significant impacts on the human or natural environment," according to the nearly 500-page document.
The draft details the assessment of Redstone Arsenal and five other alternative sites in the U.S. to see how bringing the headquarters here might affect land use, air quality, natural resources, socioeconomics, traffic and more.
The following is a brief overview of what the assessment found and what the headquarters would include. The full draft can be found here, and conceptual renderings of the potential headquarters can be found at the top and bottom of this article.
- About 1,450 people would work at the facility;
- The facility will include 464,000 square feet of office, administrative and functional interior space, plus 402,000 square feet of parking;
- Construction would begin in 2025 and take about two years;
- The site is about 60 acres total, situated between Marshall and Neal roads;
- There are three species of bat that are federally listed as threatened or endangered and could be minimally affected by construction. To reduce that potential effect, tree clearing will be restricted from Oct. 15 to March 31 each year;
- A state-protected species, the Tuscumbia darter, might also be found at the site but is unlikely to be adversely affected;
- The site is near two archaeological sites, but neither is eligible for protection through the National Register of Historic Places;
- With a minority population of 38.7% and about 16.8% of the population living under the poverty level, Huntsville is not considered a community of concern for environmental justice;
- Bringing the headquarters to Huntsville would increase traffic by about 1.6% and population by about 0.9%.