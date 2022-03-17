Air Evac responding after 2 hurt in Morgan County crash

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports that first-responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 36 East at Taylor Road.
Air Evac is responding.
Use caution if you cannot avoid the area.
