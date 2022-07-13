Air Evac Lifeteam staying busy since expanding to Athens, Limestone County

The Athens-based Air Evac Lifeteam air medical ambulance service went into operation in May.
Flight Nurse Ivan Rios says since then, they've had about 40 to 50 requests for flights.
The team is currently using a temporary base near Athens-Limestone Hospital. The base is centrally located, which means quicker response times to wherever they're needed.
"From the moment we take off, it's a matter of a few minutes," Rios said.
In a possible life-or-death situation, every second counts, and the crew is essentially bringing the ER to you.
"It seems like most of it is going to be motor vehicle accidents, traumatic injuries and probably the next would be medical transport from one hospital to a higher level of care," Rios said of their calls for service.
Other Air Evac Lifeteam locations in North Alabama include Scottsboro, Cullman and Tuscumbia. There are also bases in Tennessee.
A permanent Limestone County location is set to be announced within the next few months. Once it's chosen, it will be about six to eight months until it can be used.