AHSAA Wrestling Day Two: Local wrestlers advance to finals

The AHSAA State Wrestling Tournament is taking place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Friday area wrestlers punched their ticket to class championships. This is a list of North Alabama wrestlers that have advanced to their respective state championship bout.
1A-4A 106 Final
Adrian Waugh, New Hope
1A-4A 126 Final
Marcus Wright, Westminster Christian
1A-4A 132 Final
Jack von Eschenbach, St. John Paul II
1A-4A 152 Final
Brendan Stedar, Westminster Christian
1A-4A 170 Final
Devon Jeffreys, Deshler
1A-4A 195 Final
Mason Ellis, Madison County
5A-6A 120 Final
John Stewert, Scottsboro
Will Anderson, Athens
5A-6A 126 Final
Clinton Stewart, Scottsboro
5A-6A 132 Final
Lincoln Bryant, Hartselle
5A-6A 160 Final
Oliver Howard, Decatur
5A-6A 170 Final
Aiden Knight, Madison Academy
5A-6A 182 Final
Caleb Roe, Arab
5A-6A 220 Final
Will Caneer, Buckhorn
7A 113 Final
Yanik Simon, Huntsville
7A 138 Final
Jon Michael Turis, Grissom
7A 152 Final
Manny Marrero, Bob Jones
7A 182 Final
Evan Pippen, Bob Jones
7A 195 Final
Todd Whitmire, Huntsville