AHSAA Wrestling Day Two: Local wrestlers advance to finals

Huntsville Wrestling

The AHSAA State Wrestling Tournament is taking place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Friday area wrestlers punched their ticket to class championships. This is a list of North Alabama wrestlers that have advanced to their respective state championship bout. 

1A-4A 106 Final

Adrian Waugh, New Hope

1A-4A 126 Final

Marcus Wright, Westminster Christian

1A-4A 132 Final

Jack von Eschenbach, St. John Paul II

1A-4A 152 Final

Brendan Stedar, Westminster Christian

1A-4A 170 Final

Devon Jeffreys, Deshler

1A-4A 195 Final

Mason Ellis, Madison County

5A-6A 120 Final

John Stewert, Scottsboro

Will Anderson, Athens

5A-6A 126 Final

Clinton Stewart, Scottsboro

5A-6A 132 Final

Lincoln Bryant, Hartselle

5A-6A 160 Final

Oliver Howard, Decatur

5A-6A 170 Final

Aiden Knight, Madison Academy

5A-6A 182 Final

Caleb Roe, Arab

5A-6A 220 Final

Will Caneer, Buckhorn

7A 113 Final

Yanik Simon, Huntsville

7A 138 Final

Jon Michael Turis, Grissom

7A 152 Final

Manny Marrero, Bob Jones

7A 182 Final

Evan Pippen, Bob Jones

7A 195 Final

Todd Whitmire, Huntsville

