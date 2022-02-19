AHSAA State Wrestling Champions crowned

North Alabama's winners are listed below:
CLASS 1A/4A CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
CLASS 5A/6A CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
CLASS 7A CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
The following is a release from the AHSAA:
HUNTSVILLE – Weaver High School closed out the 2022 Class 1A/4A state wrestling championships with a dramatic finish thanks to pins by junior 160-pounder Joshua Johannson and senior 182-pounder Devin Anderson in the Bearcats’ final two matches Saturday to overtake first-day leader and Calhoun County rival Ohatchee.
Those clutch efforts gave the Bearcats of Coach Andy Fulmer an 82-81 point final edge as Weaver won its 10th state wrestling champ Saturday as the 67th AHSAA State Wrestling Championships concluded at Von Braun Center. It also ended an 18-year drought for the fabled wrestling program.
Johannson (28-0) won the 160-pound final bout over Montgomery Catholic’s Shawn Sponsor with a fall at 2:48. That six points put the Bearcats within striking distance, and Anderson (56-0) pinned Ashville’s Dylan Harris at 3:59 for six points that gave his team the lead.
Ohatchee closed out with s 7-5 decision by Ethan Thrash (19-3) over Ashville’s Layden Olson at 220 pounds to close out the action for the schools.
Ashville, the defending state champs, finished third with 69 points.
In Class 7A, Thompson won its ninth state championship with six of eight wrestlers in final matches winning championships. Thompson had eight wrestlers in the finals for the second time in school history. The Warriors of Coach Shawn Weltzin finished with 194.5 points and defending state champion Vestavia Hills had 118.5. Hewitt-Trussville was third with 106.5.
James Latona (55-3) of Thompson closed out his career for the Warriors with a 15-4 major decision victory in the 138-pound finals for this third state title. Also winning championships were Thomas Giere (35-0) at 106 pounds; Cory Jones (38-11) at 120 pound; Yanni Vines (41-3) at 126 pounds; Will Garrett (39-9) at 160 pounds; Carson Freeman (49-9) at 170 pounds;
in a row.
In Class 5A/6A, Mortimer Jordan won its first state wrestling championship with 112.5 points. Arab was runner-up with 119 and McAdory finished third with 112.5.
The Blue Devils, coached by Josh Pate, two individual state champs – sophomore Caleb Wright (49-6) at 106 pounds and Brodie Christmas (49-4) at 113 pounds.
Also in Class 5A/6A, two wrestlers closed out their careers by winning their fifth state championships, joining an elite group of just 10 other wrestlers in AHSAA history. Cory Land of Moody closed out his prep career with a pin over Homewood’s Joe Galvan in a match that lasted only 44 seconds. The state title was his fifth overall. He finished the season 56-0 and ended his career winning 207 consecutive matches – second longest win streak in AHSAA wrestling history. Jaden New
Alexandria senior (57-0) won a much anticipated 152-pound finals bout over Cole Sykes of Shelby County with a 12-5 decision to also claim his fifth state title in a row. He last lost a match in his eighth-grade year and went on to win his next 171 bouts counting Saturday’s state championship. He closed his prep career with a 285-10 record.
Also in the 5A/6A competition, Pelham senior Bryce Wanagat (38-6) scored two points just before the buzzer in the third period to beat Opelika freshman Brady Campbell (41-3) to win the 145-pound state crown.
The championship and consolation finals matches are listed below. Complete results can be found a Track Wrestling. The link can be found at www.ahsaa.com.
CLASS 1A/4A TEAM SCORING (TOP 10)
Weaver 82; Ohatchee 81; Ashville 69; Deshler 54; Montevallo 48; Cleburne County 47; Bayshore Christian 45; Dora 45; New Hope 41; Montgomery Catholic 39.
CLASS 1A/4A CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
106 Pounds: Zeke Dernlan (33-3), Fr., Bayshore Christian def. Adrian Waugh, New Hope (21-6), So. – Dec. 12-7
113 Pounds: Gavin Kilgore , White Plains (19-2), So. def. Shamar Heard, Cleburne County (39-3), Jr. – Dec. 9-5
120 Pounds: Logan Hartson, Saint James (41-3), So. def. Austen Mayfield, Cleburne County (46-8), Fr. – Dec. 6-3
126 Pounds: Marcus Wright, Westminster Christian (17-1), Jr. vs. Gavin Monk, Montevallo (55-3), Jr. – Dec. TB-1 10-6
132 Pounds: Jack Von Eschenbach, St. John Paul II Catholic (53-4), So. def. Joseph Rodriguez, Montgomery Catholic (18-5), Jr. – Dec. 7-1
138 Pounds: David Herrick, Cherokee County (32-10), So. def. Tyler Ebner, Ashville (34-10), Fr. – Dec. 2-0
145 Pounds: River Scruggs, American Christian (34-2), Sr. def. Malachi Goble, Ohatchee (21-4), Sr. – Dec. 7-2
152 Pounds: Brendan Steder, Westminster Christian (22-7), Sr. def. Matthew King, Ohatchee (24-3), Jr. – Dec. 7-6
160 Pounds: Joshua Johannson, Weaver (28-0) pinned Shawn Sponsler, Montgomery Catholic (22-7), Sr. – FALL 2:48
170 Pounds: Jonathan Foster, Dora (45-9), Jr. pinned Devon Jeffreys, Deshler (22-6), Jr. – FALL 2:38
182 Pounds: Devin Anderson, Weaver (46-0), Sr. pinned Dylan Harris, Ashville (34-4), Sr. – FALL 3:59
195 Pounds: Mason Ellis, Madison County (28-2), So. def. Troy Galloway, Ohatchee (32-3), Sr. – DEC 4-3
220 Pounds: Ethan Thrash, Ohatchee (19-3), Sr. def. Layden Olson, Ashville (38-8), Jr. – DEC 7-5
285 Pounds: Carson Hall, Ranburne (44-1), Jr. pinned Mason Wilson, Ashville (41-4), Jr. – FALL 3:07
1A/4A MOST VALUABLE WRESTLER: Devin Anderson, Weaver
1A/4A BEST MATCH: 126-pound final: Marcus Wright, Westminster Christian vs. Gavin Monk, Montevallo
MOST PINS: Jonathan Foster, Dora (3 pins, 5:21)
CLASS 5A/6A TEAM SCORING (TOP 10)
Mortimer Jordan 125.5; Arab 119; McAdory 112.5; Gardendale 88; Homewood 87; Jasper 85; Moody 83; Scottsboro 59.5; Fort Payne 58; Mountain Brook 56.5.
CLASS 5A/6A CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
106 Pounds: Caleb Wright, Mortimer Jordan (49-6), So. def. Preston Jones, Alexandria (50-2), So. – Dec. 4-3
113 Pounds: Brodie Christmas, Mortimer Jordan (49-4), So. dec. John Duncan, Pike Road (41-4), So. – Fall: 6:00.
120 Pounds: Will Anderson of Athens (32-1), Fr.(30-6), So. dec. John Stewart, Scottsboro (36-54), 8th – Dec. 6-2
126 Pounds: Hudson Waldrop, McAdory (88-4), Jr. def. Clinton Stewart, Scottsboro (41-2), Sr. – Dec. TB-1 5-2
132 Pounds: Daishon Powe, Gardendale (50-0), So. def. Lincoln Bryant, Hartselle (30-7), So. – Dec. 10-6
138 Pounds: Cory Land, Moody (56-0), Sr. pinned Joe Galvan, Homewood (37-15), Sr. – Fall 0:45
145 Pounds: Bryce Wanagat, Pelham (38-6), Sr. def. Brady Campbell, Opelika (41-3), Fr. – Dec. 5-4
152 Pounds: Jaden New, Alexandria (57-0), Sr. def. Cole Sykes, Shelby County (71-2), So. – Dec. 12-5
160 Pounds: Melton Powe, Gardendale (40-1), Sr. def. Oliver Howard, Decatur (30-3), So. -DEC 5-2
170 Pounds: Aiden Knight, McAdory (80-3), Jr. def. John McDonald, Moody (47-9), Sr. – DEC 9-3
182 Pounds: Caleb Roe, Arab (54-3), Sr. def. Kennedy Wyatt, Gardendale (52-3), Sr. – DEC 7-6
195 Pounds: Cole Carter of Jasper (66-2), So. def. Jack Pritchard, Opelika (42-5), Sr. – DEC 8-2
220 Pounds: William Caneer, Buckhorn (39-0), Jr. pinned Lake Gurley, Mortimer Jordan (51-8), Sr. – FALL 0:24
285 Pounds: Jayden Joseph, Northridge (42-2), Sr. def. Jerrod Harden, Southside-Gadsden (40-6), Jr. – DEC SV-1 3-1
5A/6A MOST VALUABLE WRESTLER: Melton Powe, Gardendale
5A/6A BEST MATCH: 126-pound final: Hudson Waldrep, McAdory vs. Clinton Stewart, Scottsboro
5A/6A MOST PINS: William Caneer, Buckhorn (4 pins, 5:15)
CLASS 7A TEAM SCORING (TOP 10)
Thompson 194.5; Vestavia Hills 118.5; Hewitt-Trussville 106.5; Huntsville 71; Smiths Station 55; Bob Jones 47; Oak Mountain 47; Hoover 43; Enterprise 35; Spain Park 35.
CLASS 7A CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
106 Pounds: Thomas Giere, Thompson (35-0), Jr. def. Stone Phillips, Vestavia Hills (24-5), 8th – Dec. 9-4
113 Pounds: Yanik Simon, Huntsville (53-1), Fr. def. Kiowa Vines, Thompson (52-10), Fr. – Dec. 8-3
120 Pounds: Cory Jones, Thompson (38-11), Sr. def. Zachary McFarland, Enterprise (45-3), Sr. – Dec. 13-11
126 Pounds: Yanni Vines, Thompson (41-3), Sr. def. Bradley Williams, Spain Park (39-10), 8th – Dec. 9-3
132 Pounds: Austin Buird, Oak Mountain (46-7), Jr. def. Nick Dempsey, Thompson (44-11), So. – Dec. 4-2
138 Pounds: Jon Michael Turis, Grissom (36-1), Sr. dec. Cody Kirk, Enterprise (42-10), Fr. – Dec. 9-2
145 Pounds: James Latona, Thompson (55-3), Sr. def. Logan Reaves, Hewitt-Trussville (43-7), Sr. – Major Dec. 15-4
152 Pounds: Lucas Reaves, Hewitt-Trussville (37-6), Sr. pinned Manny Marrero, Bob Jones (38-4), Sr. – FALL 4:47
160 Pounds: Will Garrett, Thompson (39-9), dec. Harris Mitchell, Vestavia Hills (29-4), Jr. – DEC 8-3
170 Pounds: Carson Freeman, Thompson (49-9) Jr. dec. John Edwards, Vestavia Hills (35-4), Sr. – DEC SV-1 3-1
182 Pounds: Jack Lamey, Jr., Hoover (42-6), Jr. def. Evan Pippin, Bob Jones (52-5), Sr. – DEC 6-2
195 Pounds: Hunter Jones, Hewitt-Trussville (44-3), Jr. def. Todd Whitmire, Huntsville (51-10), Jr. – TF – 5:50 (17-2)
220 Pounds: Kyle Watson, Smiths Station (43-3), Sr. def. Andrew Sykes, Vestavia Hills (19-1), Jr. – DEC 5-2
285 Pounds: Steven Flagg, Smiths Station (52-2), Sr. def. Nicolaus Rigdon, Oak Mountain (37-9), Sr. – DEC 5-2
1A/4A MOST VALUABLE WRESTLER: Jack Ramey, Jr., Hoover
1A/4A BEST MATCH: 1206-pound final: Zachary McFarland, Enterprise vs, Cory Jones, Thompson
7A MOST PINS: Yanni Vines, Thompson (2 pins, 7:24)
CLASS 1A-4A Consolation Champion Match Results
106 Pounds: Dalton Fink (Weaver) 49-8, 8th. over David Hill (Oak Grove) 47-9, 7th. (Fall 1:42)
113 Pounds: Trent Hopkins (Saks Sr) 30-8, Jr. over Hayden Adkins (Deshler) 28-12, Sr. (MD 12-3)
120 Pounds: Baron House (Pleasant Valley) 31-10, So. over Shayd Arboneaux (Orange Beach High School) 27-10, Jr. (Dec 6-5)
126 Pounds: Damon Clayton (Dora) 21-4, Jr. over Granger Hicks (St James) 28-5, Sr. (Fall 4:15)
132 Pounds: Charlie Paracca (Montevallo) 29-11, So. over Brooks Balentine (Deshler) 27-13, Jr. (Fall 3:13)
138 Pounds: Dathan Laster (Deshler) 37-13, Sr. over Ny`dariun Jones (Alabama School for the Blind) 30-19, Jr. (Fall 2:53)
145 Pounds: Layton Pohl (New Hope HS) 18-10, 8th. over Ayden Van Hoose (Saks Sr) 53-11, Fr. (MD 11-1)
152 Pounds: Noah Morrison (New Hope HS) 20-6, So. over Ross Mills (Deshler) 21-20, So. (Dec 9-8)
160 Pounds: Caleb Heger (Bayshore Christian School) 35-10, Fr. over Solomon Crapp (W. S. Neal) 28-9, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
170 Pounds: Anthony Usry (Weaver) 50-2, Jr. over Taylor Robinson (Thomasville HS) 28-9, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
182 Pounds: Brennen Yamane (Bayside Academy) 39-4, 8th. over Zeke Curvin (Pleasant Valley) 31-10, Jr. (Fall 2:20)
|195 Pounds: Jalon Helm (Piedmont) 50-6, Fr. over Luke Campbell (White Plains) 39-12, Jr. (Fall 2:30)
220 Pounds: William Rainer (Bayshore Christian School) 36-6, Sr. over Russell Clanton (Cleburne County) 45-7, Sr. (Dec 7-0)
285 Pounds: Cole Dennis (Montevallo) 46-6, Sr. over Cameron Thornton (Weaver) 41-13, Sr. (Fall 5:15)
CLASS 5A/6A Consolation Champion Match Results
106 Pounds: Stone Staton (Scottsboro) 48-8, 8th. over Demarcus Powe (Gardendale Hs) 53-10, Fr. (Dec 4-3)
113 Pounds: Moeen Almansoob (Homewood Hs) 50-12, So. over Erius Clark (Moody Hs) 44-9, Jr. (Fall 2:44)
120 Pounds: Chad Strickland (Wetumpka) 43-3, Jr. over Gage Roberts (Hartselle) 43-13, Fr. (Dec 4-2)
126 Pounds: Noah Smith (Wetumpka) 39-7, So. over Andrew Maxwell (Athens) 43-14, Sr. (MD 13-4)
132 Pounds: Sam Sutton (Homewood Hs) 55-6, Jr. over Cole Blalock (Fort Payne) 28-7, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:25 (15-0)
138 Pounds: Hayden Davis (Fort Payne) 33-6, So. over Bentley Briscoe (Hayden) 36-7, Jr. (Fall 3:35)
145 Pounds: Joshua Roe (Arab) 56-11, Jr. over Trent Gilham (Springville) 50-4, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
152 Pounds: Patrick Lawler (Arab) 47-9, Jr. over Ryan Summerlin (Moody Hs) 35-5, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
160 Pounds: Gray Ortis (Mountain Brook) 59-2, Sr. over Preston Reed (Jasper) 60-11, Sr. (Dec 8-6)
170 Pounds: Luke Jasper (Mortimer Jordan HS) 54-4, Sr. over Kaden King (Arab) 45-16, Sr. (Dec 2-0)
182 Pounds: Savian Graham (Mcadory) 81-13, Jr. over Kalob Johnstone (Chelsea) 35-5, Jr. (Fall 5:01)
195 Pounds: Jimmie Reed (Mortimer Jordan HS) 51-15, Sr. over Jonathan Pugh (Arab) 48-6, Sr. (Dec 14-10)
220 Pounds: Charlie Hollis (Gulf Shores) 62-8, Sr. over Mohamed Al-khawlani (Arab) 44-14, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
285 Pounds: Colin Langley (Jasper) 57-18, Jr. over Caleb Foster (Stanhope Elmore) 19-2, Sr. (Fall 1:18)
CLASS 7A Consolation Champion Match Results
106 Pounds: Kiyan Simon (Huntsville) 58-6, Fr. over Clark Box (Hewitt-Trussville) 38-13, So. (SV-1 10-8)
113 Pounds: Cale Tucker (Vestavia Hills) 28-9, Jr. over Camden Tipton (Oak Mountain) 52-7, Jr. (Dec 5-4):
120 Pounds: Jake Ciccolella (Huntsville) 37-7, So. over Mac Chandler (Vestavia Hills) 28-14, So. (Dec 4-2)
126 Pounds: Dalton Zimmerman (Hewitt-Trussville) 31-15, Sr. over Grier Hunt (Enterprise HS) 40-12, Fr. (Dec 9-3)
132 Pounds: Andy Hoggard (Sparkman) 41-5, Sr. over Kyron Sanks (Central) 36-11, Sr. (MD 15-5)
138 Pounds: Broc Metcalf (Hoover) 50-6, Jr. over Andrew Sullivan (Vestavia Hills) 37-14, Fr. (Dec 7-2)
145 Pounds: Kyle Fontenot (Smiths Station Hs) 44-9, Sr. over John Mckinney (Huntsville) 54-10, So. (Dec 11-7)
152 Pounds: Clay Johnston (Vestavia Hills) 28-6, Jr. over Paxton Miller (Thompson HS) 39-22, So. (Dec 8-5)
160 Pounds: Jonas Cardamone (Sparkman) 42-3, Sr. over Andrew Shelton (Hewitt-Trussville) 37-15, Sr. (Dec 7-5)
170 Pounds: Sebastian Davis (James Clemens HS) 42-4, Sr. over Dalton Kovacs (Baker HS) 42-6, Jr. (MD 9-1)
182 Pounds: William Conlon (Spain Park Hs) 37-8, Jr. over Nathan Black (Thompson HS) 41-21, So. (Dec 6-3)
195 Pounds: Jeffery Tubbs (Thompson HS) 42-17, Sr. over Riggs Manown (Vestavia Hills) 32-17, Jr. (MD 11-3)
220 Pounds: Desmond Nesbitt (Central) 38-8, Jr. over Chris Hawkins (Hewitt-Trussville) 48-12, Jr. (Fall 1:40)
285 Pounds: Tafari Alcime (Bob Jones) 46-11, So. over Johnathan Keers (Foley) 31-5, Sr. (Dec