AHSAA state basketball tournaments underway at Legacy Arena

The AHSAA state basketball tournament tipped off Monday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Fourteen area teams from across North Alabama will be in action this week, competing for a blue map.
AHSAA Scoreboard
1A Boys Semifinal
- Covenant Christian 47, Florala 26
- Oakwood Academy 52, Autaugaville 44
- Covenant Christian will play Oakwood Academy in the finals 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
1A Girls Semifinal
- Elba 61, Marion County 68
- Loachapoka 34, Spring Garden 62
- Marion County will play Spring Garden in the finals 4 p.m. Thursday.
2A Boys Semifinal
- St. Luke’s 63, Mars Hill Bible 56
- Aliceville 73, Sand Rock 63
- St. Luke's will play Aliceville in the finals 10:45 a.m. Friday.
2A Girls Semifinal
- Mars Hill Bible 70, Geneva County 50
- Cold Springs 44, Lanett 37
- Mars Hill Bible will play Cold Springs in the finals 9 a.m. Friday.
3A Boys Semifinal
- Hillcrest 50, Midfield 67
- Midfield will play in the finals 2:15 p.m. Friday.
3A Girls Semifinal
- Pike County 25, Clements 56
- Trinity Presbyterian 53, Susan Moore 47
- Clements will play Trinity Presbyterian in the finals 12:30 p.m. Friday.
