 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AHSAA State Basketball tournaments are underway at Legacy Arena

  • Updated
  • 0

The AHSAA state basketball tournament tipped off Monday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Fourteen area teams from across North Alabama will be in action this week, competing for a blue map. 

AHSAA Scoreboard

1A Boys Semifinal

  • Covenant Christian 47, Florala 26
  • Oakwood Academy 52, Autaugaville 44
  • Covenant Christian will play Oakwood Academy in the finals 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

1A Girls Semifinal

  • Elba 61, Marion County 68
  • Loachapoka 34, Spring Garden 62
  • Marion County will play Spring Garden in the finals 4 p.m. Thursday.

2A Boys Semifinal

  • St. Luke’s 63, Mars Hill Bible 56
  • Aliceville 73, Sand Rock 63
  • St. Luke's will play Aliceville in the finals 10:45 a.m. Friday.

2A Girls Semifinal

  • Mars Hill Bible 70, Geneva County 50
  • Cold Springs 44, Lanett 37
  • Mars Hill Bible will play Cold Springs in the finals 9 a.m. Friday.

3A Girls Semifinal

  • Pike County 25, Clements 56
  • Clements will play in the finals 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Watch WAAY 31 Sports weekdays at 6 and 10 p.m. for additional coverage of this week's games.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you