AHSAA reschedules some basketball playoffs due to severe weather

The Alabama High School Athletics Association released this information Thursday morning:
Due to inclement weather possibilities today, the Central Regional is only playing two games today – the first two scheduled originally. The other games are being re-scheduled which has required us to revise several games.
Attached is the revised AHSAA Central Regional Basketball Schedule. Those schools with game dates affected are highlighted in red.
The Class 1A semifinals for boys and girls set for today are being moved to the Cramton Bowl MultiPlex and will be played Monday, Feb. 20. The finals in Class 1A will be played at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum on Thursday morning, Feb. 23.
The Northwest Regional and South Regionals are also playing only the first two games of today’s schedule. The revised schedule has not been completed at this time.
The Northeast Regional is currently on schedule to play all eight games today.
ADJUSTED CENTRAL SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, FEB. 16
Class 6A Semifinals
Briarwood vs. Hillcrest-Tusc. Thurs., Feb. 16 9:00 a.m. (girls)
Chilton Co. vs. Hillcrest-Tusc. Thurs., Feb. 16 10:30 a.m. (boys)
FRIDAY, FEB. 17
Class 6A Semifinals
Pelham vs. Northridge Fri., Feb. 17 9:00 a.m. (girls)
Pelham vs. Paul Bryant Fri., Feb. 17 10:30 a.m. (Boys)
Class 2A Semifinals
Francis Marion vs. Locust Fork Fri., Feb. 17 12:00 noon (girls)
Tuscaloosa Ac. Vs. Cold Springs Fri., Feb. 17 1:30 p.m. (girls)
MONDAY, FEB. 20
Class 1A Semifinals (Moved to Montgomery Multiplex)
Autaugaville vs. AL Johnson Mon. Feb. 20 9:00 a.m. (girls)
Autaugaville vs. RC Hatch Mon., Feb. 20 10:30 a.m. (boys)
Loachapoka vs. University Charter Mon., Feb. 20 12:00 noon (girls)
Loachapoka vs. Keith Mon., Feb. 20 1:30 p.m. (boys)
Class 2A Semifinals (Bill Harris Arena, Birmingham
Central-Coosa vs. Cornerstone Mon., Feb. 20 9 a.m. (boys)
Aliceville vs. Vincent Mon., Feb. 20 10:30 a.m. (boys)
Class 5A Semifinals (Bill Harris Arena, Birmingham
Brewbaker Tech vs. Central/Clay Co. Mon., Feb. 20 12:00 noon (girls)
Brewbaker Tech vs. Central/Clay Co. Mon., Feb. 20 1:30 p.m. (boys)
Marbury vs. Sylacauga Mon., Feb. 20 3 p.m. (girls)
Demopolis vs. Valley Mon., Feb. 20 4:30 p.m. (boys)
Class 3A Semifinals (Bill Harris Arena, Birmingham
Southside vs. St. James Mon., Feb. 20 6:00 p.m. (girls)
Southside vs. St. James Mon., Feb. 20 7:30 p.m. (boys)
TUESDAY, FEB. 21
Class 3A Semifinals (Bill Harris Arena, Birmingham
Sumter Central vs. Trinity Tues., Feb. 21 9:00 a.m. (girls)
Sumter Central vs. Dadeville Tues., Feb. 21 10:30 a.m. (boys)
Class 4A Semifinals
Prattville Chr. Vs. Hale Co. Tues., Feb. 21 12:00 noon (girls)
Wilcox Cen. Vs. Hale Co. Tues., Feb. 21 1:30 p.m. (boys)
Bibb Co. vs. Dora Tues., Feb. 21 3:00 p.m. (girls)
Bibb Co. vs. Corner Tues., Feb. 21 4:30 p.m. (Boys)
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22 (Bill Harris Arena, Birmingham)
Class 7A Girls’ Finals Wednesday, Feb. 22 9:00 a.m.
Class 7A Boys’ Finals Wednesday, Feb. 22 10:45 a.m.
Class 6A Girls’ Finals Wednesday, Feb. 22 12:30 p.m.
Class 6A Boys’ Finals Wednesday, Feb. 22 2:15 p.m.
Class 2A Girls’ Finals Wednesday, Feb. 22 4:00 p.m.
Class 2A Boys’ Finals Wednesday, Feb. 22 5:45 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 23 (Bill Harris Arena, Birmingham)
Class 5A Girls’ Finals Wednesday, Feb. 23 9:00 a.m.
Class 5A Boys’ Finals Wednesday, Feb. 23 10:45 a.m.
Class 3A Girls’ Finals Wednesday, Feb. 23 12:30 p.m.
Class 3A Boys’ Finals Wednesday, Feb. 23 2:15 p.m.
Class 4A Girls’ Finals Wednesday, Feb. 23 4:00 p.m.
Class 4A Boys’ Finals Wednesday, Feb. 23 5:45 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 23 (Moved to Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery)
Class 1A Girls’ Finals Thurs., Feb. 23 9:00 .m.
Class 1A Boys’ Finals Thurs., Feb. 23 10:45 p.m.