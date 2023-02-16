AHSAA reschedules some basketball playoffs due to severe weather

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 39 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA LIMESTONE MADISON MORGAN IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA COLBERT FRANKLIN AL LAUDERDALE LAWRENCE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE FRANKLIN TN LINCOLN MOORE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, COWAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, FLORENCE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG, MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA, AND WINCHESTER.