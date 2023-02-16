 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 39 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

LIMESTONE             MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, COWAN, DECATUR, DECHERD,
ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, FLORENCE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SEWANEE,
SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA, AND WINCHESTER.

AHSAA reschedules some basketball playoffs due to severe weather

  • Updated
  • 0
AHSAA Basketball

The Alabama High School Athletics Association released this information Thursday morning:

Due to inclement weather possibilities today, the Central Regional is only playing two games today – the first two scheduled originally. The other games are being re-scheduled which has required us to revise several games.

Attached is the revised AHSAA Central Regional Basketball Schedule. Those schools with game dates affected are highlighted in red.

The Class 1A semifinals for boys and girls set for today are being moved to the Cramton Bowl MultiPlex and will be played Monday, Feb. 20. The finals in Class 1A will be played at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum on Thursday morning, Feb. 23.

The Northwest Regional and South Regionals are also playing only the first two games of today’s schedule. The revised schedule has not been completed at this time.

 The Northeast Regional is currently on schedule to play all eight games today.

ADJUSTED CENTRAL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

Class 6A Semifinals

Briarwood vs. Hillcrest-Tusc. Thurs., Feb. 16 9:00 a.m. (girls)

Chilton Co. vs. Hillcrest-Tusc. Thurs., Feb. 16 10:30 a.m. (boys)

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

Class 6A Semifinals

Pelham vs. Northridge Fri., Feb. 17 9:00 a.m. (girls)

Pelham vs. Paul Bryant Fri., Feb. 17 10:30 a.m. (Boys)

Class 2A Semifinals

Francis Marion vs. Locust Fork Fri., Feb. 17 12:00 noon (girls)

Tuscaloosa Ac. Vs. Cold Springs Fri., Feb. 17 1:30 p.m. (girls)

MONDAY, FEB. 20

Class 1A Semifinals (Moved to Montgomery Multiplex)

Autaugaville vs. AL Johnson Mon. Feb. 20 9:00 a.m. (girls)

Autaugaville vs. RC Hatch Mon., Feb. 20 10:30 a.m. (boys)

Loachapoka vs. University Charter Mon., Feb. 20 12:00 noon (girls)

Loachapoka vs. Keith Mon., Feb. 20 1:30 p.m. (boys)

Class 2A Semifinals (Bill Harris Arena, Birmingham

Central-Coosa vs. Cornerstone Mon., Feb. 20 9 a.m. (boys)

Aliceville vs. Vincent Mon., Feb. 20 10:30 a.m. (boys)

Class 5A Semifinals (Bill Harris Arena, Birmingham

Brewbaker Tech vs. Central/Clay Co. Mon., Feb. 20 12:00 noon (girls)

Brewbaker Tech vs. Central/Clay Co. Mon., Feb. 20 1:30 p.m. (boys)

Marbury vs. Sylacauga Mon., Feb. 20 3 p.m. (girls)

Demopolis vs. Valley Mon., Feb. 20 4:30 p.m. (boys)

Class 3A Semifinals (Bill Harris Arena, Birmingham

Southside vs. St. James Mon., Feb. 20 6:00 p.m. (girls)

Southside vs. St. James Mon., Feb. 20 7:30 p.m. (boys)

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

Class 3A Semifinals (Bill Harris Arena, Birmingham

Sumter Central vs. Trinity Tues., Feb. 21 9:00 a.m. (girls)

Sumter Central vs. Dadeville Tues., Feb. 21 10:30 a.m. (boys)

Class 4A Semifinals

Prattville Chr. Vs. Hale Co. Tues., Feb. 21 12:00 noon (girls)

Wilcox Cen. Vs. Hale Co. Tues., Feb. 21 1:30 p.m. (boys)

Bibb Co. vs. Dora Tues., Feb. 21 3:00 p.m. (girls)

Bibb Co. vs. Corner Tues., Feb. 21 4:30 p.m. (Boys)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22 (Bill Harris Arena, Birmingham)

Class 7A Girls’ Finals Wednesday, Feb. 22 9:00 a.m.

Class 7A Boys’ Finals Wednesday, Feb. 22 10:45 a.m.

Class 6A Girls’ Finals Wednesday, Feb. 22 12:30 p.m.

Class 6A Boys’ Finals Wednesday, Feb. 22 2:15 p.m.

Class 2A Girls’ Finals Wednesday, Feb. 22 4:00 p.m.

Class 2A Boys’ Finals Wednesday, Feb. 22 5:45 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 23 (Bill Harris Arena, Birmingham)

Class 5A Girls’ Finals Wednesday, Feb. 23 9:00 a.m.

Class 5A Boys’ Finals Wednesday, Feb. 23 10:45 a.m.

Class 3A Girls’ Finals Wednesday, Feb. 23 12:30 p.m.

Class 3A Boys’ Finals Wednesday, Feb. 23 2:15 p.m.

Class 4A Girls’ Finals Wednesday, Feb. 23 4:00 p.m.

Class 4A Boys’ Finals Wednesday, Feb. 23 5:45 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 23 (Moved to Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery)

Class 1A Girls’ Finals Thurs., Feb. 23 9:00 .m.

Class 1A Boys’ Finals Thurs., Feb. 23 10:45 p.m.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you