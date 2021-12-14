AHSAA reclassification moves North Alabama teams

The AHSAA announced the reclassifications for the 2022-2024 athletic seasons on Tuesday.
Several North Alabama schools were impacted by these changes:
Scottsboro drops from 6A to 5A
Arab drops from 6A to 5A
Mae Jemison ups from 5A to 6A
Lee jumps from 5A to 6A
Madison Academy drops from 4A to 3A
East Lawrence jumps from 3A to 4A
Fyffe drops from 3A to 2A
Colbert County jumps from 2A to 3A
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy jumps from 1A to 2A
Due to competitive balance, single sports from private schools are also able to move classes:
Mars Hill Bible football moved up to 3A
Athens Bible volleyball dropped to 1A
JPII cross country moved up to 6A
Randolph swimming & diving moved to 6A/7A
Whitesburg Christian swimming & diving dropped to 1A/5A
Due to the class changes, regional play will look different for football teams around the state. Here’s a look at the region changes for area teams:
Decatur Heritage moves from Region 8 to Region 7
Fyffe will play in Region 7
Tanner moves from Region 7 to Region 8
Sylvania moves from Region 7 to Region 6
Madison Academy will play in Region 7
Plainview moves from Region 7 to Region 6
Danville moves from Region 8 to Region 7
DAR moves from Region 7 to Region 8
Madison County moves from Region 7 to Region 8
New Hope moves from Region 7 to Region 8
Randolph moves from Region 7 to Region 8
JPII moves from Region 7 to Region 8
Westminster Christian moves from Region 7 to Region 8
North Jackson moves from Region 7 to Region 8
Brooks moves from Region 8 to Region 7
Central moves from Region 8 to Region 7
Deshler moves from Region 8 to Region 7
Rogers moves from Region 8 to Region 7
West Limestone moves from Region 8 to Region 7
West Morgan moves from Region 8 to Region 7
Wilson moves from Region 8 to Region 7
Lee-Huntsville will play in Region 8
Fort Payne moves from Region 7 to Region 8
Athens moves from Region 8 to Region 7
Columbia moves from Region 8 to Region 7
Decatur moves from Region 8 to Region 7
Hartselle moves from Region 8 to Region 7
Muscle Shoals moves from Region 8 to Region 7