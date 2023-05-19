AHSAA Class 5A State Baseball Championships - Holtville rallies to beat Sardis 3-2 in Game 1

Holtville High School’s Bulldogs went into the top of the seventh inning trailing Sardis 2-0 in the first game of the AHSAA Class 5A State Baseball Championship Series Thursday night at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park signature field.
Holtville (26-14) rallied, however, with three runs in the top of the inning and pitcher Tanner Potts shut down the Lions in order in the bottom of the seventh and the Bulldogs escaped with a 3- 2 win.
Coach Scott Tubbs’ team takes a 1-0 advantage into Game 2 of the 5A championship series which moves to Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium on the campus of Jacksonville State University. Game 2 will start at noon, with game three, if needed, set to begin 30 minutes after completion of game two.
Sam Silas had the game-winning hit in the final inning for Holtville. His single to center field drove in Hudson Parson with the winning run. Randy Bridges drove in the tying run with single to left field, and Tanner Potts picked up an RBI with a sacrifice fly.
Sardis took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning when Levi Martin reached safely on a throwing error which allowed Baylor Gerrard to score from third. The Lions added another run in the fourth inning thanks to an RBI single to left field by Trey Thornton which drove in Blaze Gerhart.
Potts allowed six hits, two runs, one walk and struck out four to get the win. Luke Weems also went the distance scattering five hits, allowing three runs and striking out five. Gerhart had three hits, including two doubles, for Sardis, coached by Kevin Vinson.
Drew Connor had two hits for Holtville.