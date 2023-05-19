AHSAA Class 3A State Softball Championships: Plainview defeats Opp 14-4 in final

Plainview High School won its second Class 3A softball championship in the last three seasons, capping a strong run through the 2023 state tournament with a 14-4 victory over Opp on Thursday night. The Bears beat the Bobcats earlier in the day 4-2 in the winner’s bracket finals.
Opp downed Mars Hill Bible in the elimination bracket 6-5 to reach the championship game, which was moved from Choccolocco Park to Jacksonville State University’s Jana McGinnis Stadium Thursday night after weather delays pushed back the start.
Tournament MVP Mia Tidmore’s double with two outs in the fifth inning scored Ali Price from first base for the game-ending run. Plainview (47-1) capped a remarkable season that included just one loss and earned the 2023 state crown with four straight state-tournament victories.
“These girls work so hard,” Plainview coach Jeff Brooks said. “It’s good to see these girls succeed.”
Plainview’s roster includes only two seniors, Tidmore and pitcher Lily Boswell, who was the winning pitcher. “This has been our goal for so many years,” Tidmore said, “and we got two of them.” Boswell added, “We really gave it our all this year.”
Opp (38-12), coached by David McVay, was trying to win its first state softball championship. Opp shortstop Amaya Womack delivered two doubles.
Opp’s Caroline Courson hit a two-run homer in the top of the first inning, but Plainview replied with four runs in the bottom of the inning. Graidin Haas had a three-RBI double
The Bears scored at least one run in all five innings, including five in the third. Plainview’s Chloe Hatch had two RBIs singles, while Tidmore had two doubles and a single. Plainview freshman Faith Odom hit a solo homer.
