AHSAA announces new winter sports area alignments

The AHSAA released the 2022-2024 area alignments today on their website.
1A:
Area 14
Belgreen
Hackleburg
Phillips
Vina
Area 15
Athens
Oakwood Academy
Skyline
Valley Head
Woodville
Area 16
Cherokee
Covenant Christian
RA Hubbard
Shoals Christian
Waterloo
2A:
Area 10
Lamar County
Red Bay
Sulligent
Winston County
Area 12
Collinsville
Fyffe
Gaston
Sand Rock
Area 13
Decatur Heritage
Falkville
Holly Pond
West End
Area 14
Alabama School of CTE
Lindsay Lane
Tanner
Whitesburg Christian
Area 15
Ider North Sand Mountain
Pisgah
Section
Area 16
Hatton
Lexington
Mars Hill
Sheffield
Tharptown
3A:
Area 13
Brindlee Mountain
JB Pennington
Susan Moore
Vinemont
Area 14
Asbury
Geraldine
Plainview
Sylvania
Area 15
Colbert County
Colbert Heights
Danville
Phil Campbell
Area 16
Clements
Elkmont
Lauderdale County
4A:
Area 13
East Lawrence
Good Hope
Priceville
West Morgan
Area 14
Kate Duncan DAR
Madison County
New Hope
North Jackson
Area 15
Randolph
St. John Paul
West Limestone
Westminster Christian
Area 16
Brooks
Central
Deshler
Rogers
Wilson
5A:
Area 13
Boaz
Crossville
Douglas
Sardis
Area 14
Arab
Fairview
Guntersville
Scottsboro
Area 15
Brewer
Lawrence County
Russellville
West Point
Area 16
Ardmore
East Limestone
Madison Academy
6A:
Area 13
Fort Payne
Gadsen City
Oxford
Area 14
Cullman
Decatur
Hartselle
Area 15
Athens
Columbia
Muscle Shoals
Area 16
Buckhorn
Hazel Green
Lee
Mae Jemison
7A:
Area 7
Albertville
Grissom
Huntsville
Sparkman
Area 8
Austin
Bob Jones
Florence
James Clemens