 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AHSAA announces new winter sports area alignments

  • 0
AHSAA Basketball

The AHSAA released the 2022-2024 area alignments today on their website.

1A:

Area 14

Belgreen

Hackleburg

Phillips

Vina

Area 15

Athens

Oakwood Academy

Skyline

Valley Head

Woodville

Area 16

Cherokee

Covenant Christian

RA Hubbard

Shoals Christian

Waterloo

2A:

Area 10

Lamar County

Red Bay

Sulligent

Winston County

Area 12

Collinsville

Fyffe

Gaston

Sand Rock

Area 13

Decatur Heritage

Falkville

Holly Pond

West End

Area 14

Alabama School of CTE

Lindsay Lane

Tanner

Whitesburg Christian

Area 15

Ider North Sand Mountain

Pisgah

Section

Area 16

Hatton

Lexington

Mars Hill

Sheffield

Tharptown

3A:

Area 13

Brindlee Mountain

JB Pennington

Susan Moore

Vinemont

Area 14

Asbury

Geraldine

Plainview

Sylvania

Area 15

Colbert County

Colbert Heights

Danville

Phil Campbell

Area 16

Clements

Elkmont

Lauderdale County

4A:

Area 13 

East Lawrence

Good Hope

Priceville

West Morgan

Area 14

Kate Duncan DAR

Madison County

New Hope

North Jackson

Area 15

Randolph

St. John Paul

West Limestone

Westminster Christian

Area 16

Brooks

Central

Deshler

Rogers

Wilson

5A:

Area 13

Boaz

Crossville

Douglas

Sardis

Area 14

Arab

Fairview

Guntersville

Scottsboro

Area 15

Brewer

Lawrence County

Russellville

West Point

Area 16

Ardmore

East Limestone

Madison Academy

6A:

Area 13

Fort Payne

Gadsen City

Oxford

Area 14

Cullman

Decatur

Hartselle

Area 15

Athens

Columbia

Muscle Shoals

Area 16

Buckhorn

Hazel Green

Lee

Mae Jemison

7A:

Area 7

Albertville

Grissom

Huntsville

Sparkman

Area 8

Austin

Bob Jones

Florence

James Clemens

Recommended for you