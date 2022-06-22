 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Agents find 2,400 fentanyl pills, 15 pounds of pot during search of Florence home

  • Updated
  • 0
Darien Avante Arnold 2

The Lauderdale County Drug Task Force says these packages of marijuana were seized as evidence during the June 15 arrest of Darien Avante Arnold.

A Florence man is facing multiple drug charges after agents uncovered about 2,400 fentanyl pills and 15 pounds of marijuana in his home.

Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force searched the home in the 1700 block of Decatur Avenue on June 15. Task Force Director Chuck Hearn said agents also found digital scales and plastic bags in the home.

Florence Police Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Drug Enforcement Agency and Florence/Lauderdale Special Operations assisted in the search.

Darien Avante Arnold, 22, was arrested. Arnold is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl), trafficking in marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heard said more arrests and charges are expected.

Darien Avante Arnold evidence

The Lauderdale County Drug Task Force says these fentanyl pills were seized as evidence during the June 15 arrest of Darien Avante Arnold.
Darien Avante Arnold

Darien Avante Arnold

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com