Agents find 2,400 fentanyl pills, 15 pounds of pot during search of Florence home

A Florence man is facing multiple drug charges after agents uncovered about 2,400 fentanyl pills and 15 pounds of marijuana in his home.
Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force searched the home in the 1700 block of Decatur Avenue on June 15. Task Force Director Chuck Hearn said agents also found digital scales and plastic bags in the home.
Florence Police Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Drug Enforcement Agency and Florence/Lauderdale Special Operations assisted in the search.
Darien Avante Arnold, 22, was arrested. Arnold is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl), trafficking in marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heard said more arrests and charges are expected.